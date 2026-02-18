Is your laptop lagging a lot? Try these high-speed SSD upgrades
Is your laptop slowing down during everyday tasks? A simple storage upgrade could improve speed, boost performance, and extend its usable life.
Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26)View Details
₹12,999
Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM5000400)View Details
₹14,999
Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB, USB 3.2 Gen2 External SSD, Up to 1,050MB/s, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Mac Compatible, MU-PE1T0S, BlackView Details
₹18,519
EVM 1TB NVMe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD (2280) – Upto 3500MB/s Read & 2800MB/s Write | PCIe 3.0 M.2 Solid State Drive for Gaming, Laptops & Desktops | Shock Resistant & 5-Year Warranty (EVMNV/1TB)View Details
₹15,499
Crucial E100 SSD 480GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Internal SSD, Up to 4,700MB/s, Laptop & Desktop Compatible - CT480E100SSD8View Details
₹8,499
Upgrading storage remains one of the most direct ways to improve laptop speed and daily performance. Replacing a hard drive with a solid-state drive (SSD) can reduce boot time, speed up file transfers, and improve application response. Buyers today can choose from portable SSDs, high-capacity hard drives, and internal NVMe drives depending on their needs and budget. Here is a closer look at four storage options that serve different use cases.
1. SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD
The SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD is a reliable, entry-level drive perfect for everyday backups. With speeds up to 800MB/s, it’s much faster than a standard hard drive and highly portable. While it lacks the water resistance of the "Extreme" models, its 2-meter drop protection makes it a durable, budget-friendly choice for students and general office use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast transfer speeds up to 800MB/s for quick backups.
Ultra-compact, pocket-sized design for easy travel.
Durable build featuring 2-meter drop protection.
Secure rubber hook for attaching to backpacks or keychains.
Reason to avoid
Lacks an official IP rating for water and dust resistance.
The shorter USB cable included in the box may limit placement.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the "feather-light" feel and the reliable speed boost over traditional hard drives. Most appreciate the value for money, though some find the included cable too short for desktop use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need a budget-friendly, high-speed upgrade for storing photos and documents. It’s a solid, "no-fuss" choice for students and professionals who need a tough, portable drive for daily commutes.
2. Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD
The Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD offers high-capacity storage for Windows and Mac systems. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, it ensures quick data transfers with simple drag-and-drop functionality. Its compact design requires no external power supply, making it highly portable. This drive is worth buying for professionals needing reliable, massive storage for backups and large media files.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Massive 5TB capacity to store thousands of photos, movies, and backups.
Simple plug-and-play setup for Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks.
No external power adapter needed; runs entirely off the USB cable
Reason to avoid
Mechanical HDD speeds are much slower compared to modern SSDs
Uses a Micro-B connector rather than the more modern and durable USB-C.
Thick and slightly heavier
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers frequently mention the "huge storage for the price" as the main highlight. Most users find it reliable for long-term archiving and appreciate that it works instantly without software. However, some users have noted that the drive can get warm during long file transfers and that the provided USB cable feels a bit stiff and fragile.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need a cost-effective way to store a massive amount of data that you don't need to access instantly. It’s perfect for home users and students who need a "digital warehouse" for large media libraries or full system backups on a budget.
3. Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB
The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD delivers read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Built for durability, it features an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and 3-meter drop protection. This drive is worth buying for outdoor professionals requiring high-speed data transfers and reliable hardware in rugged environments.
Reasons to buy
High-speed performance with up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds
IP65 rating
Rugged rubberized exterior
Broad compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, and gaming consoles.
Reason to avoid
The rubber shell is a "dust magnet" and can be difficult to wipe clean.
Bulkier and heavier
Higher price point compared to non-rugged portable SSDs.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users consistently praise the drive for its "tank-like" build quality and consistent speeds, even when editing 4K video directly from the drive. Many appreciate that it includes both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables. However, some buyers have noted that while the casing is tough, the rubber skin picks up lint easily, and a few have mentioned the drive can still feel quite warm during intensive use despite the thermal guards.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you are a photographer, videographer, or outdoor enthusiast who needs fast storage that can survive the elements. It is the ideal "field drive" for anyone who travels frequently and wants a blend of top-tier speed and extreme physical durability.
4. EVM 1TB NVMe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD
The EVM 256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal SSD features high-speed data transfer through its Gen3 x4 interface. It utilises 3D NAND technology to enhance performance and lifespan while maintaining a compact form factor for slim laptops and desktops. This drive is worth buying for users seeking an affordable upgrade to improve system boot times and application responsiveness.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Entry-level pricing makes it one of the most affordable NVMe upgrades.
Significant speed boost over traditional HDDs and standard SATA SSDs.
Compact M.2 2280 form factor
Energy-efficient 3D NAND technology
Reason to avoid
Lower sustained write speeds compared to mid-range drives from major brands.
Performance can dip or "stutter" during heavy multitasking or long transfers.
Limited brand presence and service network compared to giants like Samsung or WD.
Lacks advanced software features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users generally describe this SSD as a "budget lifesaver" for reviving old laptops. Most reviewers are pleasantly surprised by the quick boot times (often under 10 seconds) and the overall snappy feel of the OS. However, some tech-savvy users have pointed out that while it’s great for basic tasks, it can struggle with heating during intensive gaming or 4K video editing.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you are on a strict budget and want to transform a sluggish PC into a responsive daily driver. It is the perfect choice for students or office workers who need a simple, cost-effective speed boost for web browsing, documents, and light media consumption.
5. Crucial E100 SSD 480GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Internal SSD
The Crucial P310 480GB (marketed as 500GB) Internal SSD features PCIe Gen4 technology, offering sequential read speeds up to 6,600 MB/s. It provides significantly faster boot and load times than Gen3 drives thanks to its Micron 3D NAND technology. This SSD is worth buying for users seeking a high-performance, power-efficient upgrade for compatible laptops, desktops, or handheld gaming consoles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Gen4 performance
Up to 8x faster than SATA SSDs
Energy-efficient design
Reliable adaptive thermal protection
Reason to avoid
Low endurance rating
QLC NAND flash
DRAM-less architecture
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users frequently mention that this drive is a "night and day" difference when upgrading from an old hard drive or SATA SSD. Reviewers appreciate the easy installation and the immediate boost in system snappiness. However, some more technical users have expressed concerns about the longevity (TBW) for heavy-duty use and noted that while read speeds are excellent, the drive can slow down during massive file transfers.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want an affordable, high-speed boot drive from a reputable manufacturer to modernise a laptop or desktop. It’s an excellent "first upgrade" for users focused on everyday computing, office work, and casual gaming who value speed over long-term heavy data writing.
Factors to consider before buying external or internal storage
- Storage Technology (SSD vs. HDD): Choose an SSD for speed and durability (moving parts-free), or an HDD if you need massive capacity (over 2TB) at the lowest possible price.
- Portability & Durability: If you travel often, look for rugged exteriors or drop protection. Internal drives require an open M.2 slot and are meant for permanent system upgrades.
- Interface & Compatibility: Ensure your device has the right port (USB-C, USB-A, or an M.2 NVMe slot). Gen4 SSDs offer the highest speeds but require a compatible modern motherboard to reach them.
- Endurance & Warranty: For internal drives used as primary OS disks, check the TBW (Total Bytes Written) rating to ensure the drive can handle years of heavy data writing.
- Data Security: If you store sensitive files, prioritise drives with built-in hardware encryption or password protection features.
Top 3 features of the best storage drives
|Storage Drive
|Technology
|Max Speed
|Key Highlight
|SanDisk Portable SSD (1TB)
|External SSD
|800 MB/s
|Best for pocket-sized daily travel
|Samsung T7 Shield (1TB)
|External SSD
|1,050 MB/s
|IP65 water & dust resistance
|Seagate Expansion (5TB)
|External SSD
|~120 MB/s
|Massive capacity for bulk backups
|Crucial E100 (480GB)
|Internal NVMe
|5,000 MB/s
|High-speed Gen4 system upgrade
|EVM NVMe (256GB)
|Internal NVMe
|2,000 MB/s
|Most affordable budget PC revival
