Is your smartphone 5G-enabled? Follow these steps to find out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his independence day speech announced that the 5G services in India would start soon. “Now we are stepping towards the era of 5G... won't have to wait for long. We are taking optical fibre to every village. I have full knowledge that the dream of Digital India will pass through villages," Modi said during his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

With several telecom providers saying they would roll out the 5G services soon, a question which many users are asking whether their phones support the 5G technology. Now, you can check this yourself whether your Android or iOS smartphone is 5G enabled, Mint reported.



Here's how you can check whether your Android phone supports 5G technology.



STEP 1: Tap on the Settings option on your Android smartphone.



STEP 2: Select ‘Wi-Fi and Network’ option.



STEP 3: Click on ‘SIM and Network’ option.



STEP 4: Under the list of ‘Preferred Network’ type, all technologies will appear on the screen.



STEP 5: If your smartphone supports 5G, it will be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.



Here are the steps you need to follow to check if your Apple iPhone supports 5G.



STEP 1: Tap on the Settings option on your Apple iPhone.



STEP 2: Select cellular/mobile data option.



STEP 3: If the screen has options like Data Roaming, voice & data, data mode, it means your phone is 5G enabled. If not, contact your carrier for 5G services.



The Department of Telecom (DoT) issued the spectrum assignment letters on the same day the bidders of the airwaves made payments. The country's 5G spectrum auction received bids worth ₹1.5 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio cornered nearly half of all the airwaves with a bid worth ₹87,946.93 crore.

Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz of spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and selected purchase of radio waves in the low and mid-band spectrum for ₹43,039.63 crore. Airtel said it will launch the 5G services this month.



Reliance Jio has made payments of ₹7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea ₹1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks ₹18.94 crore.

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group has placed bids worth ₹211.86 crore for 400 MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.

