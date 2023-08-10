Home / Technology / Is your smartphone slowing down? Follow these 5 steps to boost its speed

Is your smartphone slowing down? Follow these 5 steps to boost its speed

ByHT News Desk
Aug 10, 2023 11:56 AM IST

Sometimes your smartphone might hang during usage or apps might take a lot of time to load on your device.

Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives. We are now dependent on these gadgets to perform almost all tasks, right from paying bills to shopping online. A smartphone has numerous apps to make our life easier.

Due to enormous amount of apps, your smartphone's smooth functioning might take a hit. In case your mobile phone is functioning slowly, you do not need to worry. Here are the five important tips you can follow to boost your smartphone's speed.

1. Clear your home screen: Sometimes your smartphone might face problems like hanging or the app is taking too much time to upload. This could be due to several apps installed which would be running simultaneously, thus affecting the speed. All you need to do is clear your homescreen of the apps you find it unnecessary.

2. Data saver mode: If you are surfing internet on your smartphone through mobile data, then quickly enable the data saving mode. You can enable this mode on your Chrome browser. It will compress the webpages and boost the speed of your phone.

3. Clear cache data: Your smartphone might be slow due to large number of junk files. As a result, you need to clear your phone's cache from time to time. On the Manage section of your phone, you can clear the cache data. You can also delete the cache data of individual apps.

You can boost the speed of your smartphone in numerous ways.(Representational image)
You can boost the speed of your smartphone in numerous ways.(Representational image)

4. Delete unnecessary apps: There are a lot of apps which you rarely or don't use it anymore. It is advisable to clear them from your smartphone. Doing this will clear some unnecessary space and boost the speed of your device.

5. Close apps running in background: The reason behind your smartphone running slow could be the apps constantly running in the background. It is suggested you close them after using the app. Also, you should avoid opening multiple apps at a time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out