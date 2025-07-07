Isomorphic Labs’ AI designed drugs are about to hit human trials

Isomorphic Labs, a drug discovery company spun out of Google DeepMind, is about to make a historic breakthrough in medicine. The company is gearing up to begin human clinical trials for drugs designed with the help of Artificial Intelligence. If this goes as planned, it will be a significant milestone in pharmaceutical research. Isomorphic Labs prepares to revolutionize medicine with AI-designed drugs entering human trials.

DeepMind’s revolutionary AlphaFold AI system gave birth to Isomorphic Labs, which can accurately predict the structure of proteins. This AI has become so advanced that it can model how proteins interact with other molecules, such as DNA and drugs. It enables researchers to design medicines quickly and with high precision.

According to Colin Murdoch, president of Isomorphic Labs and DeepMind’s chief business officer, the company is close to achieving a major milestone by putting AI-designed drugs into human trials. In an interview with Fortune, Murdoch said, “There are people sitting in our office in London, collaborating with AI to design drugs for cancer right now.” He added, “The next big milestone is actually going out to clinical trials.”

Since the beginning of Isomorphic Labs in 2021, it has partnered with major pharmaceutical companies like Novartis and Eli Lilly. These partnerships helped them to support existing drug programs and to advance their research in oncology and immunology. The company secured $600 million in funding in April 2025 to accelerate the mission.

The current drug development process is very expensive and time-consuming, costing millions and with just a 10% chance of success. Isomorphic Labs aims to speed up the discovery process, reduce costs, and improve the success rate. Murdoch envisions a future where researchers can use the power of AI to design a drug with just the click of a button.

If successful, Isomorphic Labs could revolutionise how medicines are developed and possibly offer faster cures for a range of diseases. The company’s progress marks a significant step toward utilising the full potential of AI in healthcare, making the dream of curing all diseases a possible goal.