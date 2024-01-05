ISRO generates power from hydrogen and oxygen gases in space — a leap for human missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully generated power from hydrogen and oxygen gases in a key test on its orbital platform launched recently by PSLV-C58 mission. Fuel cell payload(ISRO)

“ISRO has successfully tested a 100 W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS) in its orbital platform, PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) 3, launched onboard PSLV-C58 on January 1,” the space agency said in a statement on Friday.

On Monday, ISRO's PSLV-C58 rocket lifted-off from the space agency’s launch centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It placed X-ray Polarimeter Satellite into the intended orbit of 650 km with 6-degree inclination. After achieving the primary objective, PS4 stage was lowered down to a 350km orbit. This spent stage acts as an orbital platform to enable in-space scientific experiments.

“During the short duration test onboard POEM, 180 W power was generated from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases stored on onboard in high pressure vessels,” ISRO said.

The FCPS payload to demonstrate fuel cell technology is designed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

How significant is this experiment? Five points

• Hydrogen Fuel Cells produce electricity directly from hydrogen and oxygen gases. It is an electric generator which works on electrochemical principles, as in batteries, as against the combustion reactions employed in conventional generators.

• They efficiently produce electricity directly from fuels without any intermediate step. With water and heat as the only byproduct of the reaction, they are totally emission free.

• Due to this, they turn out to be an ideal candidates for space missions involving humans where electric power, water and heat can be met from a single system.

• ISRO said, Fuel Cells have potential to replace traditional vehicles engines and to power standby power systems.

• Fuel Cells top both batteries and traditional engines. In contrast to batteries, they have the ability to be recharged and provide a range and fuel recharge time comparable to today's conventional engines.

‘ISRO drafts POEM in space’

The orbital module has 10 payloads. Indian space startups Dhurva Space and Bellatrix Aerospace have already successfully tested their P30 Satellite Platform and high performance green propulsion systems.

Another successful key test announcement for an additional VSSC payload is anticipated by Friday evening, said an ISRO’s official source. The Silicon-based High Energy Cell is the another payload aboard POEM.