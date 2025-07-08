Kodak launches 43-inch 4K QLED TV powered by India-focused JioTele OS system - Details

Kodak has introduced a new 43-inch 4K QLED TV in India, featuring the JioTele OS developed by Reliance Jio. This launch marks Kodak’s first TV model powered by JioTele OS, which aims to offer an integrated entertainment experience tailored to Indian viewers. The new TV model, identified as KQ43JTV0010, offers a high-resolution screen with smart features designed to provide easy access to popular content. Kodak launches a 43-inch 4K QLED smart TV in India with JioTele OS integration.(Kodak)

Kodak 43-inch 4K QLED TV: Specifications and Features

The new Kodak TV comes with a 43-inch QLED panel that supports 4K resolution. The display is capable of showing more than 1.1 billion colours and includes HDR support to deliver clearer detail and better contrast. Kodak has reduced the bezel size to create a slim design.

Under the hood, the TV runs on an Amlogic processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. This setup works closely with the JioTele OS to offer smooth navigation through apps and content.

What is JioTele OS

JioTele OS, introduced earlier in 2025, is a smart TV operating system built specifically for Indian consumers. The system aims to optimise performance for midrange devices while integrating AI-driven content suggestions. It also unifies remote control functions and supports various types of content, including live TV and OTT streaming services.

On the other hand, the Kodak 43-inch TV comes pre-loaded with popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5. Buyers can also access over 300 free live TV channels and more than 300 JioGames titles. The JioStore provides access to over 200 apps. The user interface includes a dedicated sports section covering cricket, kabaddi, football, and Formula 1. The remote control features quick-launch buttons for Netflix, JioHotstar, and YouTube, along with voice command support in multiple Indian languages. For connectivity, the TV includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and compatibility with peripherals like headphones, game controllers, and keyboards.

Kodak 43-inch 4K QLED TV: Price and Availability

Kodak 43-inch 4K QLED TV with JioTele OS is priced at Rs. 18,999 and is available exclusively onAmazon.in.