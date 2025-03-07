Laptop Sale Ends Tomorrow! Grab up to 48% off on best selling laptops from Lenovo, Apple, ASUS, HP, Acer, and Dell
Mar 07, 2025 06:20 PM IST
Laptop Days Sale is ending on 8th March 2025! Hurry and grab up to 48% off on best selling laptops from top brands like Lenovo, Apple, ASUS, HP, and others.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN
Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display
₹24,400
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS
₹45,990
Dell Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6/14 (35.56Cms) QHD+ 165Hz, 3ms, 300nits/Win 11+MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Lunar Silver/2.08Kgs
₹200,390
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu
₹33,990
₹200,390
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg
₹75,990
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Laptop – 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Black, 1.65Kg, Lightweight and Portable
₹47,490
Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4/8GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Windows 11 + MSO21/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD, 3 Sided Narrow Border Design with FHD display/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/1.8kg
₹35,890
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
Dell XPS 9730 Laptop, Intel Core i7-13700H Processor/32GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6/17.0 (43.18cm) UHD+ AR Touch 500 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Win 11 + MSO21 + 15 Month McAfee/Silver/2.44kg
₹304,090
Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop - Powerful 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Platinum Silver, Thin and Light, Ideal for Data Mavens
₹69,490
Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits/NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Months McAfee/Backlit KB/Dark Shadow Grey/2.81kg
₹81,990
Dell Gaming G15-5530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel i5-13450HX/16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Win 11+MSO21/Backlit Keyboard 4-Zone RGB/Dark Shadow Gray/2.65kg
₹77,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, Thin and Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS
₹45,990
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB RAM /512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Quiet Blue/1.7 kg),X1504VA-NJ543WS(X1504VA)
₹50,990
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) 2.8K 120Hz OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/75WHr/Blue/1.7 kg) S5504VA-MA541WS
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen, Thin & Light Laptop, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+,(16GB/512GB S
₹74,990
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ324WS View Details
₹36,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), 17.3(43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/90WHr Battery/Windows 11/Gray/2.6 Kg), FX707ZC4-HX067W View Details
₹67,990
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey View Details
₹144,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Space Gray View Details
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey View Details
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details
₹191,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN View Details
₹34,990
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 (39.6Cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16Gb/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82XQ008VIN View Details
₹43,790
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 16 (40.6cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 83BG000PIN View Details
₹58,991
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AI Powered Ryzen 7 7840HS | NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16 Inches (40.64cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 82Y9009KIN Gaming Laptop View Details
₹119,999
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK0062IN View Details
₹47,490
Lenovo Yoga Book 9 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 Dual 13.3 2.8K OLED Display(2x33.7cm) with Pen+Keyboard|16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/5.0MP IR Camera/360 B&W Rotating Soundbar/Teal/1.34Kg,82YQ001DIN View Details
₹215,890
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 14(35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.5Kg), 82R700JJIN View Details
₹63,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13420H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.46Kg), 82XD003MIN View Details
₹66,490
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00 View Details
₹84,200
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details
₹30,990
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU View Details
₹33,990
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop View Details
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU View Details
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu View Details
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu View Details
₹33,990
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX View Details
Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg View Details
₹29,970
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details
Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display View Details
₹24,400
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Intel Core i5 12th gen (12-Cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A515-57G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Steel Gray 1.8 Kg View Details
₹49,999
Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display View Details
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305 Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB/512 GB/AES Pen Solution/MSO) A3SP14-31PT, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, 1.54 KG, Obsidian Black View Details
₹42,999
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-12700H Processor(16GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4G-GDDR6 VRAM Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN515-58 with 39.62 cm (15.6) IPS Display View Details
₹86,990
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16) WUXGA Display View Details
₹110,000
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body1.6 KG(UN.431SI.332) View Details
₹43,990
Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop with 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD IPS Display (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/144 Hz/RGB Backlit), AN515-58, 2.5 KG View Details
₹70,990
