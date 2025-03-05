Amazon Laptop Days are here! Up to 43% off on Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and Dell; Grab the best laptop deals on top brands now
Mar 05, 2025 03:00 PM IST
Amazon Laptop Days bring huge savings! Get up to 43% off on Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, HP, and Dell with great deals, exclusive offers, and No Cost EMI options!
Our Pick
Highest discount deal
Fast performance laptop
AI powered laptop deal
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Gray, 1.59 KG
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN View Details
|
₹109,990
|
|
|
HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU
|
₹75,990
|
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5, 14 3K OLED 16:10 120 Hz, Thin & Light Laptop, Built-in AI (16GB RAM/1 TB//Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/Touchscreen/75WHr /Ponder Blue/1.28 Kg), UX3405MA-PZ552WS
|
₹94,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, Thin and Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS View Details
|
|
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu View Details
|
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + Mso21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
|
₹57,490
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details
|
₹66,690
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS View Details
|
|
|
|
Acer AspireLite 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512GB SSD/MS Office) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display,Metal Body,Steel Gray,1.59 KG View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4,512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling,fa1379TX/fa1412tx View Details
|
₹65,800
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kg View Details
|
₹37,089
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
|
|
|
