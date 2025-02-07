Best selling laptops at up to 60% off in Amazon Laptop Days: Top models from Lenovo, HP, Acer and more

Amazon Laptop Days are live, offering unbeatable discounts of up to 60% on best-selling laptops from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Acer, and more. Looking for a powerful machine for work, a sleek ultrabook for portability, or a gaming beast with high-end graphics, this sale has something for everyone. With advanced processors, stunning displays, and long battery life, these laptops are designed to boost productivity and entertainment. Amazon laptop days are here! Grab your dream laptop on sale today.

This is the perfect time to grab your ideal laptop at the lowest prices, with additional exchange offers and bank discounts making deals even sweeter. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, Amazon Laptop Sale brings you the best models at massive discounts.

Upgrade your tech with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, now at a massive 59% discount during the Amazon Laptop Days! This thin and light laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for smooth performance. The 15-inch FHD anti-glare display delivers crisp visuals, while Dolby Audio speakers enhance your entertainment experience. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it’s perfect for work or study. With up to 10 hours of battery life, a privacy shutter camera, and a military-grade durable build, this laptop is a steal during the Amazon sale on laptops. Don’t miss out—grab yours now!

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Display 15-inch FHD, Anti-glare Memory & Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Battery Life Up to 10 hours with Rapid Charge Ports USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Headphone jack, Card Reader Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15 Inch (39.65cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK017RIN

Boost your productivity with the HP Laptop 255 G9, now available at an incredible 50% discount during the Amazon Laptop Days! Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual-Core processor, this thin and lightweight business laptop ensures smooth multitasking with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage (expandable up to 1TB). The 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display delivers clear visuals, while AMD Radeon Graphics enhance performance. With a numeric keypad, webcam, and multiple connectivity options, it’s perfect for work and study. Don’t miss this amazing deal in the Amazon sale on laptops—get yours today!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (up to 3.5GHz) Display 15.6-inch HD (1366x768), anti-glare Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Ports USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, Headphone/Microphone combo Click Here to Buy HP Laptop 255 G9 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Black/1.47 kg

Looking for a reliable business laptop at a great price? Upgrade your work and study experience with the HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), now at a massive 49% discount in the Amazon Laptop Days sale! Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor (up to 4.4GHz) and 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, this sleek 16-inch FHD IPS anti-glare laptop ensures smooth performance. With a 512GB PCIe SSD, full-size numeric keyboard, and 65W Type-C fast charging, it’s perfect for multitasking. Get it now 49% off before the deal ends!

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (up to 4.4GHz) Display 16-inch FHD IPS anti-glare, TÜV Rheinland certified Memory & Storage 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Connectivity USB Type-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Click Here to Buy HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray

The Lenovo V15 G4 is a powerful yet lightweight business laptop, now at a huge 61% discount in the Amazon Laptop Days sale! Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers smooth multitasking and reliable performance. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures a clear and comfortable viewing experience. With Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and HDMI ports, connectivity is seamless. Weighing just 1.57 kg, it's easy to carry. Don't miss this laptop sale in the Amazon sale on laptops—grab the best deal today!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare, 250 nits brightness Memory & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, HDMI Battery Up to 8.7 hours, Rapid Charge (80% in 1 hour) Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 G4, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Business Laptop/15.6 FHD Display/Arctic Grey/1.57 kg

The Acer Aspire Lite is a sleek and powerful choice for everyday computing. Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with AMD Radeon Graphics, this 15.6-inch FHD display laptop delivers sharp visuals and efficient performance. It features 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB), ensuring fast boot times. With USB 3.2, USB-C, and an independent numeric keypad, it balances functionality and design. Weighing 1.6 kg in Steel Gray, this premium metal body laptop is ideal for students and professionals. Priced at ₹28,990, it’s a value-packed choice.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Display 15.6-inch Full HD RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB) Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Click Here to Buy Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

Get the HP Laptop 15s at a 35% discount during the Amazon Laptop Days! Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, this thin and light laptop ensures smooth performance. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display delivers crisp visuals, while 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD provide seamless multitasking and storage. Enjoy fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and multiple ports. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is perfect for work and entertainment. Don’t miss this Amazon Sale on Laptops for a reliable and stylish device!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Display 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 41Wh, fast charge (50% in 45 mins) Click Here to Buy HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU/eq2212au

Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, the Dell Inspiron 3520 at a 30% discount ensures smooth performance for work and entertainment. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals, while Dell ComfortView technology reduces eye strain. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s ready for productivity. Enjoy ExpressCharge, which powers up to 80% in an hour. Don't miss this deal during the Amazon Sale on Laptops for a reliable and stylish computing experience!

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (Up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) Display 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare RAM 8GB DDR4 (2666MHz) Storage 512GB SSD Battery ExpressCharge (80% in 1 hour) Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core 12th Gen i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 Nits Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Black,1.82kg

Grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at a 32% discount during Amazon Laptop Days! Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers fast performance for work and entertainment. The 15.6-inch FHD display ensures sharp visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability in low light. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this thin and light laptop is easy to carry at just 1.63kg. Enjoy a 3-month Xbox Game Pass and 1-year accidental damage protection. Don't miss this deal during the Amazon Sale on Laptops!

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Display 15.6-inch FHD RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Special Features Backlit keyboard, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK0062IN

Get the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 at a massive 39% discount during the Amazon Laptop Days! This thin and light laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, delivering seamless performance for professionals. The 14-inch FHD IPS display offers crisp visuals, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader enhance convenience and security. Built with military-grade durability, it withstands rugged usage. Pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 make it perfect for work. Grab this powerful machine now in the Amazon Sale on Laptops!

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Display 14-inch FHD IPS, 300 nits RAM 16GB DDR4 (Upgradeable to 40GB) Storage 512GB SSD (Expandable to 2TB) Special Features Fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, MIL-STD-810H durability Click Here to Buy Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00

Upgrade to the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, now available at a 34% discount in the Amazon Sale on Laptops! This 2-in-1 device features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth interactions. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it ensures seamless performance. With WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and fast charging, connectivity and productivity are unmatched. The free Black Type Cover enhances versatility, making it perfect for work and creativity. Grab yours now in the Amazon Laptop Days Sale!

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 (Evo Platform) Display 13-inch PixelSense (2880x1920) with 120Hz refresh rate RAM 16GB Storage 256GB SSD Special Features Detachable keyboard, built-in kickstand, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6 Click Here to Buy Microsoft Surface Pro8-13 Touch Screen -Intel i7/16GB RAM /256 SSD SC English Windows 11 Graphite (Black, Medium, 8PV-00029) + Black Type Cover Free, WiFi 6 for Ultra-Fast Bandwidth, Bluetooth

Factors to consider before buying a laptop

Processor (CPU): Choose an Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 for smooth multitasking and performance. Gamers and professionals may need higher-end CPUs.

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM is ideal for casual use, while 16GB+ is better for heavy tasks. Opt for an SSD (256GB/512GB+) for faster speed over HDDs.

Display & Size: A Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers a good balance of clarity and battery efficiency. Choose a 14-15.6 inch display for portability or a 17-inch for immersive work.

Battery Life: Check for at least 6-8 hours of battery life for work or travel convenience.

Graphics Card: Integrated graphics work for daily tasks, while dedicated GPUs (NVIDIA/AMD) are essential for gaming, video editing, or 3D work.

Connectivity & Ports: Ensure it has USB-C, HDMI, Thunderbolt, and WiFi 6 for seamless connectivity with accessories and external displays.

Operating System & Build: Choose Windows, macOS, or Linux based on preference. Look for a durable, lightweight, and ergonomic design for comfort.

Top 3 features of the best selling laptops on Amazon Laptop Days

Best selling laptops Processor Display Memory and storage Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15-inch FHD, Anti-glare 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD HP Laptop 255 G9 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (up to 3.5GHz) 15.6-inch HD (1366x768), anti-glare 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD HONOR MagicBook X16 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (up to 4.4GHz) 16-inch FHD IPS anti-glare, TÜV Rheinland certified 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare, 250 nits brightness 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6-inch Full HD 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB) HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge 8GB DDR4 Dell Inspiron 3520 Intel Core i5-1235U (Up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare 8GB DDR4 (2666MHz) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) 15.6-inch FHD 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) 14-inch FHD IPS, 300 nits 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD Microsoft Surface Pro8-13 Intel Core i7 (Evo Platform) 13-inch PixelSense 16GB, 256GB SSD

Laptops Which laptop is best for students? A lightweight laptop with Intel Core i5/Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is ideal for students. Look for good battery life and a comfortable keyboard.

How much RAM is enough for a laptop? 8GB RAM is suitable for daily tasks, while 16GB+ is ideal for gaming, video editing, and heavy multitasking. Professionals working with large files may need 32GB.

What is the difference between SSD and HDD? SSD (Solid State Drive) is faster, more durable, and energy-efficient than HDD (Hard Disk Drive), which is cheaper but slower. SSDs significantly improve laptop speed and boot time.

Which processor is best for gaming? Intel Core i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9 with high clock speeds and cores, paired with a dedicated GPU (NVIDIA/AMD), ensures smooth gaming performance.

How long does a laptop battery last? Most laptops offer 6-8 hours of battery life, while ultrabooks and MacBooks can last 10+ hours. Battery performance depends on usage, screen brightness, and background applications.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.