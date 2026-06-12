Laptop too bulky for travel? Best 2 in 1 laptops that adapt to work and entertainment
These 2 in 1 laptops combine the productivity of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, making them ideal for work, study, travel and entertainment.
Our Picks
Value for money
Budget friendly
AI laptop
Premium 2 in 1 laptop
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Value for moneyHP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD),Touchscreen,IPS, 14''(35.6cm) FHD,Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home 24, Silver,1.5kg, Iris Xe, 5MP Camera, ek1148TUView Details
Budget friendlyacer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB, AES Pen Solution, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black,1.54 Kg, A3SP14-31PTView Details
Lenovo Yoga 7 Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office Home 2024/Digital Pen/3 Mon. Game Pass/Teal/1.5Kg), 83DJ00FXINView Details
₹98,990
AI laptopNew Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 Touch Laptop, AI Enabled Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 16GB LPDDR5X, 512Gb SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 14" FHD+ 300nits WVA Display, Backlit Keyboard + FPR, Ice Blue, 1.61 KgView Details
₹90,990
ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Intel Arc iGPU,40TOPS,16GB,512GB,FHD+ Touch Screen,14",Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office 2024,Gray,1.57 kg, TP3407SA-QL024WS, Copilot+ AI PCView Details
₹92,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Carrying a laptop and a tablet separately is not practical for most people. Students, professionals and frequent travellers often need a device that can handle productivity tasks during the day while remaining convenient for reading, streaming and note-taking on the move.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
This is where 2 in 1 laptops stand out. Their convertible designs allow users to switch between laptop and tablet modes depending on the task at hand. Many modern models also offer touchscreen displays, stylus support, long battery life and lightweight designs. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best 2 in 1 laptops that deliver versatility, performance and value for different types of users.
The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop designed for students, professionals, and creators who want the flexibility of a touchscreen convertible. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U processor, it combines strong everyday performance with excellent battery efficiency. The 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen supports tent, tablet, stand, and laptop modes, making it suitable for note-taking, presentations, and entertainment. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a sharp 5MP webcam, and a lightweight 1.5kg design, it delivers a well-rounded experience for productivity and hybrid work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent 5MP webcam for meetings
Lightweight and versatile convertible design
Reason to avoid
DDR4 memory instead of newer LPDDR5
Display brightness could be higher outdoors
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth touchscreen experience, strong everyday performance, and premium build quality. Many also praise the webcam quality for online meetings.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a reliable premium convertible with strong productivity performance and one of the best webcams in its class.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Intel Core i3 N305,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB, AES Pen Solution, Multi-Touch WUXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black,1.54 Kg, A3SP14-31PT
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 targets students and budget-conscious buyers looking for a convertible laptop with pen support. Powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor, it offers sufficient performance for web browsing, office work, online classes, and media consumption. The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen provides more vertical workspace than traditional Full HD displays, while AES pen compatibility enables note-taking and sketching. Weighing around 1.54kg, it remains portable enough for everyday carry. Its combination of touchscreen flexibility, stylus support, and affordable pricing makes it an attractive entry-level 2-in-1 option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Includes AES pen support
Good value for students
Reason to avoid
Entry-level processor limits heavy multitasking
Basic webcam quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the touchscreen responsiveness and flexible design. Many students find it suitable for note-taking, browsing, and office tasks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you need an affordable convertible laptop with stylus support for studying and everyday productivity.
The Lenovo Yoga 7 stands out as one of the most balanced premium 2-in-1 laptops available. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, it delivers excellent performance for productivity, multitasking, and AI-assisted workloads. The highlight is its 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400 nits brightness, offering vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast. Combined with a bundled digital pen, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, it is equally capable for work, content consumption, and creative tasks. Its premium aluminium design further enhances the overall experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent OLED display quality
Strong performance for multitasking
Reason to avoid
OLED panel may concern long-term static users
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers frequently praise the OLED display, premium build quality, and smooth performance. Many appreciate the included pen for productivity and creative work.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if display quality, premium design, and strong all-round performance are your top priorities.
The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is a modern AI-enabled convertible laptop built around Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 226V processor. It combines strong productivity performance with efficient power consumption, making it suitable for professionals and students alike. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen provides additional vertical workspace, while Intel Arc graphics offer improved multimedia and creative performance compared to previous integrated solutions. Features such as LPDDR5X memory, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and premium design further enhance usability. Its 360-degree hinge enables seamless transitions between laptop and tablet modes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Modern AI-ready platform
Fast LPDDR5X memory
Reason to avoid
FHD+ panel is not class-leading
Slightly heavier than rivals
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and premium design. Many also like the responsive touchscreen and strong battery efficiency.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a future-ready AI laptop with modern hardware and excellent productivity capabilities.
The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip combines convertible flexibility with Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC capabilities. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 hardware and Intel Arc graphics, it delivers strong productivity and AI performance while remaining portable at 1.57kg. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen supports touch and pen interaction, making it suitable for note-taking and creative tasks. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 40 TOPS NPU, it is designed to handle emerging AI features while maintaining smooth everyday performance. The sturdy hinge further enhances versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Copilot+ AI PC features
Strong efficiency and portability
Reason to avoid
Display resolution could be higher
Limited gaming capability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and premium feel. Many also like the touchscreen responsiveness and AI-focused capabilities.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a modern Copilot+ laptop with touchscreen versatility and excellent portability.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 delivers a compelling mix of AI readiness, productivity, and value. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, it pairs 16GB RAM with a fast 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen provides crisp visuals, while the included Lenovo Pen 2 enhances note-taking and creative workflows. Its Copilot+ PC capabilities bring access to Microsoft's latest AI features. Combined with a relatively light 1.54kg chassis and accidental damage protection, it appeals to both students and professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Includes active stylus
Good balance of features and value
Reason to avoid
IPS panel lacks OLED contrast
Average speaker performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the included stylus and responsive touchscreen. Many also highlight smooth multitasking performance and solid build quality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a well-equipped convertible laptop with strong value and AI-ready hardware.
The HP OmniBook X Flip OLED is one of the most premium mainstream 2-in-1 laptops currently available. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and featuring a dedicated 40 TOPS NPU, it is designed for next-generation AI workloads. The standout feature is its stunning 3K OLED touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering exceptional visual quality for entertainment and creative work. With 16GB LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB SSD, pen support, and a lightweight 1.38kg chassis, it offers a premium portable computing experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 3K OLED 120Hz display
Lightweight premium design
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Limited upgradeability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers frequently praise the display quality, lightweight design, and premium feel. Many also appreciate the excellent battery life and AI features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want one of the best displays available in a lightweight premium convertible laptop.
The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip sits at the top end of HP's convertible lineup and targets users who want flagship-level performance. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a fast 1TB SSD, it handles demanding multitasking, creative workloads, and AI-assisted applications with ease. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen reaches 500 nits brightness, providing excellent image quality for content creation and entertainment. Despite its powerful specifications, it weighs only 1.34kg, making it one of the lightest premium 2-in-1 laptops available.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flagship-level performance
Premium OLED display with high brightness
Reason to avoid
Expensive compared to most competitors
Performance may exceed casual users' needs
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the premium build, excellent display quality, and exceptionally smooth multitasking performance. Many also appreciate the lightweight design.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a flagship 2-in-1 laptop with top-tier performance, premium design, and advanced AI capabilities.
Factors to consider when buying a 2 in 1 laptop
- Form factor: Decide between a 360-degree convertible design or a detachable keyboard model based on your usage preferences.
- Display and touch support: A responsive touchscreen and good display quality improve note-taking, drawing and media consumption.
- Performance: Choose a processor and memory configuration that matches your workload, whether it is office work, multitasking or creative tasks.
- Battery life: Longer battery backup is especially important for students, travellers and professionals who work on the move.
- Stylus compatibility: If you plan to take notes or sketch, check for stylus support and whether a pen is included.
Laptops specs comparison
|Laptops
|Processor
|Display
|Storage
|HP Pavilion x360
|Core i5-1355U
|14" FHD IPS Touch
|512GB SSD
|Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
|Core i3-N305
|14" WUXGA Touch
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo Yoga 7
|Core Ultra 5 125H
|14" OLED
|1TB SSD
|Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1
|Core Ultra 5 226V
|14" FHD+ Touch
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip
|Core Ultra 5 Series 2
|14" FHD+ Touch
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1
|Core Ultra 5 322
|14" WUXGA IPS Touch
|512GB SSD
|HP OmniBook X Flip OLED
|Core Ultra 5 226V
|14" 3K OLED 120Hz
|1TB SSD
|HP OmniBook Ultra Flip
|Core Ultra 7 258V
|14" OLED Touch
|1TB SSD
The research and expertise
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed numerous laptops across different price segments, from budget machines to premium ultrabooks and gaming laptops. For this buying guide, I compared laptops based on performance, display quality, battery life, build quality, portability, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More