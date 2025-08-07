Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Last day of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on dashcams and other car and bike accessories, up to 60% off

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 02:15 pm IST

SALE ENDS TODAY! Last call to shop dashcams, tyre inflators, GPS trackers, car vacuums and more accessories at up to 60% off during Amazon Freedom Festival.

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 4K with Sony STARVIS IMX415 Sensor | Dual Channel | ADAS | NightPulse Vision | 8MP UHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 2.8 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi | Up to 1TB Storage

₹13,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Wired Hidden GPS Tracker from Hero Group for Car | AI Features on Qubo Go App | Live Tracking | Anti-Theft | Towing Alerts | Accident Alerts | SIM + 3 Month Data Plan

₹2,250

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Royal High Pressure washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 140 Bars, 7L/Min Flow Rate, 5 Meters Outlet Hose, Upright Design With Wheel, For Car, Bike and Home Cleaning Purpose, Turbo Nozzle, Black and Orange

₹8,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips GoSure 5101 Dash Cam for Car | 2K QHD 1600p Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 135° Wide Angle | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording | Wi-Fi App | Car Camera Recorder

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Cam for Car, Full HD 1080p, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Night Vision, Wide Angle Lens, Car DVR Camera, Compact Design – Black

₹3,781

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo by Hero Group Smart Bike Cam Pro | 2K Resolution 3MP 1296p | 2000 mAh | 124 Degree Wide Angle | Night Vision | for Motorcycles, Bicycles | Proof on Demand | Record Your Rides | (Bike Cam)

₹3,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dash Cam True 4K HDR | from Hero Group | Sony STARVIS IMX415 Sensor | 8MP 2160P UHD | Made in India | ADAS | Wi-Fi | GPS Logger | 2.8 Display | 140° Wide View | Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Free 4G SIM (with 12 Months Recharge) + 1 Year App/Cloud Subscription | Live Tracking | Engine On-Off Alerts | Anti-Theft | Plug & Play | Accident Alerts

₹2,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Wired Hidden GPS Tracker from Hero Group for Car | AI Features on Qubo Go App | Live Tracking | Anti-Theft | Towing Alerts | Accident Alerts | SIM Data | (Car Pro+) (12 Months Plan)

₹4,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Free 30 Days Pre-Recharged 4G SIM + Cloud Subscription | Live Tracking | Engine On-Off Alerts | Anti-Theft | Plug & Play | Accident Alerts

₹1,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Woscher Car Washer High Pressure Gun Pressure Washer for Car, Pressure Adjustable Car Washing Pump for Car, Bike and Home Use Cleaning |18 Months Warranty | 2200 Watts | 160 Bars |

₹4,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BOSCH Universal Aquatak 125 High Pressure Washer | 1500 W Motor | Max Pressure 125 Bar | 3-in-1 Nozzle with Pencil Jet | BOSCH Gun, 0.5m Self-Priming | Versatile & Portable | 6.4 Kg

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Shakti Technology S3 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1800 Watts and Pressure 120 Bar for Cleaning Car, Bike & Home (S3)

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pivalo 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Mini Car Vaccum-Cleaners for Travelling Camping Reusable Portable with Charging Cable & 3 Attachments (‎PV-AS228)

₹349

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO CV1077 Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,12V DC /110W, 4.5KPA Power Socket, 14.7ft Long Cord, Stainless Steel Filter, Black

₹1,349

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) (Black)

₹2,645

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lyrovo LY3301 2 in 1 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Brush (1L / Blue / 1 Pieces)

₹1,995

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car&Home|3X Powerful Suction,16000Pa|Dual Mode-Wireless,Wired|6000Mah Battery|Bldc Technology||Washable Stainless Steel Hepa Filter|Copper Winding,0.5 Liter

₹2,124

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Woscherr 801D Rapid Performance Portable Tyre Inflator for Car and Bike, 12V DC Multipurpose Air Pump with Digital Display | Auto Shutoff | Built-in LED Light | 2 Years Warranty*

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO TI2157 Digital Portable Tyre Inflator/Pressure Gauge, 12V DC/230V AC for Home and Car, up to 150 PSI, LED Light, Digital Display, For Bike, Bicycles and Other Inflatables (Black).

₹3,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WOSCHERR Tyre Inflator for car and bike, 12V Car Port 130PSI Portable Air Compressor for Car, Motorcycles, Balls, and All Inflatable Items| LED LIGHT | Carry Bag | 2 Year Warranty*

₹1,249

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Autofy AIR+ 2 Years WARRANTY with AUTO Cut Advanced Digital & Analog Display Car Tyre Inflator 150PSi Portable Air Compressor Pump with Emergency LED Light (4 Meter Wire – 12V DC - Grey)

₹1,892

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Skypearll Car Tire Pressure Monitor Systems with Clock, Solar Power and USB Charge, 4 External Sensors PSI and Temperature Safety Alarm Display, TPMS for Cars

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VeeDee Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems TPMS 6 Alarm Modes Wireless Solar Power, USB Charge with 4 External Sensors Real Time Pressure and Temperature Alarm Auto Safety Monitor for Car

₹1,769

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fleettrack AirCheck™ - Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge with Zinc Alloy Head | Accurate Readings in PSI, Bar, kPa, kg/cm² | Backlit LCD Display | Compact & Durable | For Cars, Bikes, Motorcycles & More

₹549

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Great Freedom Festival ends today! If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your car or bike accessories, the Amazon Sale is here with unbeatable deals on the last day. From feature-packed dashcams and compact tyre inflators to car vacuum cleaners, this sale brings up to 60% off on everything you need for a smoother, safer, and more convenient ride.

Secure your car and bike rides with the best accessories on discount during Amazon Sale 2025.
Secure your car and bike rides with the best accessories on discount during Amazon Sale 2025.

If you’re a daily commuter or a weekend explorer, the right accessories can make a big difference. This is your chance to grab high-quality products from popular brands without burning a hole in your wallet.

With limited-time offers, fast-selling deals, and doorstep delivery, it’s the ideal time to stock up on essentials or gift something useful to a fellow auto enthusiast. Keep reading to explore the best car and bike accessory deals that deserve a spot in your cart before the sale wraps up.

Top deals on dashcams and other car accessories during Amazon Freedom Festival

Car dashcam deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 60% off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 ends today! On the last day, it brings massive discounts on car dashcams, with deals going up to 60% off. Whether you're looking for a basic front-facing camera or a feature-rich dual-channel dashcam with night vision, GPS, and loop recording, there’s something for every budget and need.

These dashcams help enhance on-road safety, provide proof in case of accidents, and offer peace of mind while driving. Top brands like Qubo, Philips and more are part of the sale, making it the perfect time to upgrade your car’s safety tech at unbeatable prices.

Car and bike GPS trackers at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Track your vehicle with ease and peace of mind, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering up to 60% off on car and bike GPS trackers. Whether you need real-time location tracking, anti-theft alerts, or route history monitoring, these devices are a smart investment for everyday riders and fleet owners alike.

With compact designs and easy app connectivity, they offer accurate tracking and safety for your vehicle at all times. Don’t miss out on last day Amazon Sale deals from top brands offering reliable performance at budget-friendly prices, only during this limited-time sale.

Pressure washers for cars and bikes at up to 60% off

Give your vehicle a professional-level clean at home with high-performance pressure washers, now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. These powerful washers are perfect for removing stubborn dirt, mud, and grime from your car or bike without damaging the paint.

With features like adjustable nozzles, high water pressure, and portable designs, they make cleaning effortless and efficient. Grab top deals on pressure washers from trusted brands and upgrade your vehicle maintenance routine without breaking the bank, only for a limited time!

Car vacuum cleaners starting at just 599 on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Keep your car interiors spotless with compact and powerful car vacuum cleaners, now starting at just 599 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Designed to tackle dust, crumbs, and pet hair, these vacuums come with multiple attachments for deep cleaning every corner, seats, mats, and hard-to-reach areas included.

Prefer corded or cordless models, there’s something for every need and budget. With sleek designs and strong suction power, these devices make daily car cleaning quick and hassle-free. Don’t miss out on these value-for-money deals, only for a limited time!

Car and bike tyre inflators at up to 55% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Be road-ready at all times with compact and efficient tyre inflators, now available at up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you're dealing with sudden deflation or need regular pressure checks, these car and bike tyre inflators offer quick inflation, digital pressure readings, and auto shut-off features for added safety.

Lightweight and easy to store, they’re perfect for both daily commuters and long-distance travellers. With deals on top-rated brands, this is the ideal time to invest in a must-have accessory that ensures smooth and stress-free drives.

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on tyre pressure monitoring systems

Keep your drives safe and stress-free with advanced tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), now available at exciting discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. These smart devices help you track real-time tyre pressure and temperature, alerting you instantly in case of leaks, over-inflation, or other issues.

Easy to install and compatible with most cars and bikes, TPMS units offer improved fuel efficiency, tyre life, and overall road safety. With deals on top brands and wireless models, this is the perfect time to upgrade your vehicle’s safety tech at a pocket-friendly prices.

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025

  • What is a car dashcam and why should I buy one?

    A dashcam records real-time footage while driving, acting as proof in case of accidents or traffic violations. It enhances safety and can lower insurance disputes.

  • Can I use a pressure washer at home to clean my car or bike?

    Absolutely. Pressure washers are safe for vehicle cleaning when used at the right pressure settings. They remove dirt effectively without damaging paint or surfaces.

  • Are GPS trackers for cars and bikes legal in India?

    Yes, GPS trackers are legal for personal and commercial use in India. They're commonly used for anti-theft protection, real-time tracking, and route history monitoring.

  • How do tyre inflators help during emergencies?

    Portable tyre inflators quickly inflate flat or low-pressure tyres, making them extremely useful during roadside emergencies or long road trips.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

