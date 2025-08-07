Last day of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on dashcams and other car and bike accessories, up to 60% off
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 02:15 pm IST
SALE ENDS TODAY! Last call to shop dashcams, tyre inflators, GPS trackers, car vacuums and more accessories at up to 60% off during Amazon Freedom Festival.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 4K with Sony STARVIS IMX415 Sensor | Dual Channel | ADAS | NightPulse Vision | 8MP UHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 2.8 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹13,790
|
|
|
Qubo Wired Hidden GPS Tracker from Hero Group for Car | AI Features on Qubo Go App | Live Tracking | Anti-Theft | Towing Alerts | Accident Alerts | SIM + 3 Month Data Plan View Details
|
₹2,250
|
|
|
AGARO Royal High Pressure washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 140 Bars, 7L/Min Flow Rate, 5 Meters Outlet Hose, Upright Design With Wheel, For Car, Bike and Home Cleaning Purpose, Turbo Nozzle, Black and Orange View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
Philips GoSure 5101 Dash Cam for Car | 2K QHD 1600p Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 135° Wide Angle | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording | Wi-Fi App | Car Camera Recorder View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Cam for Car, Full HD 1080p, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Night Vision, Wide Angle Lens, Car DVR Camera, Compact Design – Black View Details
|
₹3,781
|
|
|
Qubo by Hero Group Smart Bike Cam Pro | 2K Resolution 3MP 1296p | 2000 mAh | 124 Degree Wide Angle | Night Vision | for Motorcycles, Bicycles | Proof on Demand | Record Your Rides | (Bike Cam) View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dash Cam True 4K HDR | from Hero Group | Sony STARVIS IMX415 Sensor | 8MP 2160P UHD | Made in India | ADAS | Wi-Fi | GPS Logger | 2.8 Display | 140° Wide View | Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Free 4G SIM (with 12 Months Recharge) + 1 Year App/Cloud Subscription | Live Tracking | Engine On-Off Alerts | Anti-Theft | Plug & Play | Accident Alerts View Details
|
₹2,790
|
|
|
Qubo Wired Hidden GPS Tracker from Hero Group for Car | AI Features on Qubo Go App | Live Tracking | Anti-Theft | Towing Alerts | Accident Alerts | SIM Data | (Car Pro+) (12 Months Plan) View Details
|
₹4,490
|
|
|
Qubo Wired Bike GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Free 30 Days Pre-Recharged 4G SIM + Cloud Subscription | Live Tracking | Engine On-Off Alerts | Anti-Theft | Plug & Play | Accident Alerts View Details
|
₹1,790
|
|
|
Woscher Car Washer High Pressure Gun Pressure Washer for Car, Pressure Adjustable Car Washing Pump for Car, Bike and Home Use Cleaning |18 Months Warranty | 2200 Watts | 160 Bars | View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
BOSCH Universal Aquatak 125 High Pressure Washer | 1500 W Motor | Max Pressure 125 Bar | 3-in-1 Nozzle with Pencil Jet | BOSCH Gun, 0.5m Self-Priming | Versatile & Portable | 6.4 Kg View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Shakti Technology S3 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1800 Watts and Pressure 120 Bar for Cleaning Car, Bike & Home (S3) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Pivalo 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Mini Car Vaccum-Cleaners for Travelling Camping Reusable Portable with Charging Cable & 3 Attachments (PV-AS228) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
AGARO CV1077 Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,12V DC /110W, 4.5KPA Power Socket, 14.7ft Long Cord, Stainless Steel Filter, Black View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) (Black) View Details
|
₹2,645
|
|
|
Lyrovo LY3301 2 in 1 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Brush (1L / Blue / 1 Pieces) View Details
|
₹1,995
|
|
|
Dylect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car&Home|3X Powerful Suction,16000Pa|Dual Mode-Wireless,Wired|6000Mah Battery|Bldc Technology||Washable Stainless Steel Hepa Filter|Copper Winding,0.5 Liter View Details
|
₹2,124
|
|
|
Woscherr 801D Rapid Performance Portable Tyre Inflator for Car and Bike, 12V DC Multipurpose Air Pump with Digital Display | Auto Shutoff | Built-in LED Light | 2 Years Warranty* View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
AGARO TI2157 Digital Portable Tyre Inflator/Pressure Gauge, 12V DC/230V AC for Home and Car, up to 150 PSI, LED Light, Digital Display, For Bike, Bicycles and Other Inflatables (Black). View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
WOSCHERR Tyre Inflator for car and bike, 12V Car Port 130PSI Portable Air Compressor for Car, Motorcycles, Balls, and All Inflatable Items| LED LIGHT | Carry Bag | 2 Year Warranty* View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Autofy AIR+ 2 Years WARRANTY with AUTO Cut Advanced Digital & Analog Display Car Tyre Inflator 150PSi Portable Air Compressor Pump with Emergency LED Light (4 Meter Wire – 12V DC - Grey) View Details
|
₹1,892
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Skypearll Car Tire Pressure Monitor Systems with Clock, Solar Power and USB Charge, 4 External Sensors PSI and Temperature Safety Alarm Display, TPMS for Cars View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
VeeDee Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems TPMS 6 Alarm Modes Wireless Solar Power, USB Charge with 4 External Sensors Real Time Pressure and Temperature Alarm Auto Safety Monitor for Car View Details
|
₹1,769
|
|
|
Fleettrack AirCheck™ - Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge with Zinc Alloy Head | Accurate Readings in PSI, Bar, kPa, kg/cm² | Backlit LCD Display | Compact & Durable | For Cars, Bikes, Motorcycles & More View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
