Latest microwave ovens in India changing the way we think about kitchen technology

Appliances have become essential in daily life, making routine tasks more manageable and saving time for other priorities. In the kitchen, they play a key role in simplifying meal preparation and improving the overall cooking experience. Experience the latest microwave oven in India for faster, smarter cooking.

As technology keeps advancing, kitchen appliances are becoming smarter and making daily tasks easier. The latest microwave ovens in India are a good example, designed for faster cooking and more convenience. These models are ideal for busy households, with features that make meal prep simpler.

Instead of spending time on complicated cooking steps, these microwaves make it easier to prepare meals quickly, giving you more time for other things while still enjoying home cooked food.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 28 litre microwave oven is one of the latest tech microwave ovens in India, featuring slim fry, sensor cook, and multi split convection. It offers a range of cooking options, best for preparing quick, healthy meals with even cooking results.

This microwave is designed for convenience and versatility, making it an excellent choice for busy families. With advanced technology, it simplifies meal prep, ensuring efficiency without compromising on taste.

Specifications Technology Slim Fry, Sensor Cook, Multi Split Convection Design Black & Patterned Heating Method Convection Features Multi-cooking functions, quick meal preparation Reasons to buy 10-year warranty ensures long-term durability. Multiple cooking modes for varied meal prep needs. Reasons to avoid Larger size might take up significant kitchen space. Slightly higher price compared to basic models. Click Here to Buy Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Split Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for healthy cooking and fast meals.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy quick and healthy cooking with slim fry technology.

Loading Suggestions...

LG 28 litre convection microwave oven is one of the latest microwave ovens in India, combining advanced features like Charcoal Heater, Diet Fry, and 360 degree motorised rotisserie.

It allows you to create healthy heart recipes, pasteurise milk, and enjoy flavourful meals without the need for excessive oil, making it the right choice for health conscious users. Its charcoal heater ensures even heat distribution, creating restaurant quality dishes in the comfort of your home.

Specifications Technology Charcoal Heater, Diet Fry, 360° Motorised Rotisserie Design Ebony Regal, Black Features Healthy heart recipes, Pasteurized Milk, Multifunctional cooking Oven Cooking Mode ‎Convection Reasons to buy 10-year warranty ensures long-term reliability. Charcoal heater provides healthier cooking with reduced oil. Reasons to avoid The microwave's size might take up significant space. Premium pricing compared to basic models. Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Perfect for healthy cooking with amazing features.

Why choose this product?

Cook healthy meals using the diet fry and charcoal heater features.

Loading Suggestions...

LG 32 litre Wi-Fi enabled microwave oven is one of the latest microwave ovens in India, offering a seamless cooking experience with its Wi-Fi connectivity and scan to cook feature.

This microwave provides features like diet fry, pasteurised milk, ghee preparation, and a 360 degree motorised rotisserie, ensuring healthier cooking and versatility for all your culinary needs. Due to its capacity and charcoal convection, it provides even and quicker cooking, making it a must have appliance for health conscious families.

Specifications Technology Scan to Cook, Wi-Fi Enabled, Charcoal Convection Features Heart Friendly, Pasteurised Milk, Diet Fry, Ghee, 360° Rotisserie Energy Consumption ‎2400 Watts Reasons to buy Wi-Fi enabled and Scan to Cook feature makes cooking easier and faster. Ideal for preparing healthy, heart-friendly meals with reduced oil. Reasons to avoid Larger size may take up considerable counter space. Higher price point compared to basic models. Click Here to Buy LG 32 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN326PKW, Black, Heart Friendly, Pasteurized Milk, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Perfect for healthy cooking and quick meals.

Why choose this product?

Cook heart friendly meals with multiple healthy cooking modes.

Loading Suggestions...

IFB 24 litre microwave oven is one of the latest microwave ovens in India, offering multi stage cooking and 69 Indian and Continental auto cook menus. It is designed to simplify meal preparation with its child lock protection, deodorise function, delay start, and power saving modes.

Best for those looking for an efficient, compact microwave, it combines convenience and functionality. Its black design fits in any space, making it a great addition to modern homes.

Specifications Technology Multi-Stage Cooking Menus 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Functions Deodorise, Delay Start, Power Save Special Features Auto reheat, Delay Start, Multi Stage Cooking, Routine Essentials, Steam clean, Timer Reasons to buy Multiple auto-cook menus make cooking convenient. Power-saving mode and deodorize function add to efficiency. Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity may not be suitable for large families. Lacks convection for baking or grilling. Click Here to Buy IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Perfect for easy and quick cooking, especially with auto cook menus.

Why choose this product?

Offers convenience with 69 auto cook menus.

Loading Suggestions...

IFB convection microwave oven is one of the latest microwave ovens in India, designed for both convenience and versatility. With 125 auto cook menus, it makes preparing a variety of dishes, from roasted meats to baked goods, easy and quick.

Grilling, baking, or reheating, this microwave offers a range of cooking modes to suit all your needs. The rotisserie feature makes it an excellent choice for grilling and roasting, adding to its multifaceted utility in the kitchen.

Specifications Special Features Air Fry, Child Safety Lock, Fermentation, Keep Warm, Rotisserie Oven Cooking Mode ‎Convection, Microwave, Grill Auto Cook Menus 125 Features Rotisserie, Convection, Multi-Stage Cooking Reasons to buy 125 auto-cook menus simplify meal preparation. Rotisserie feature is ideal for grilling and roasting. Reasons to avoid Large size may be cumbersome for smaller kitchens. High power consumption may not suit every household. Click Here to Buy IFB 36BRC2 Rotisserie Convection Microwave Oven, 36L, 1000W, 125 Auto Cook Menus, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for grilling and baking with multiple options.

Why choose this product?

Offers versatility with rotisserie and convection cooking.

What makes the latest microwave ovens different from older models in terms of technology?

The latest microwave ovens feature smart inverter technology and Wi-Fi connectivity, offering more precise cooking and better energy distribution. With innovations like scan to cook, these ovens automatically adjust settings based on scanned ingredients. Multi stage cooking capabilities allow for seamless transitions between defrosting, cooking, and browning. These advancements streamline cooking, making modern microwaves more efficient and user friendly.

How does smart inverter technology work in modern microwave ovens?

Smart inverter technology provides consistent and even heating by regulating power levels precisely throughout the cooking process. Unlike traditional models that use a fixed high power setting, the inverter system ensures better energy distribution and prevents overheating or undercooking. This technology allows for more delicate cooking tasks, such as defrosting and simmering, while preserving texture and nutrients. It’s especially beneficial for cooking a variety of foods evenly.

Can Wi-Fi connectivity and scan- o cook features really make cooking easier?

Yes, Wi-Fi connectivity and scan to cook features allow users to control their microwave remotely and make cooking more automated. With scan to cook, you can scan barcodes on ready made meals or ingredients, and the microwave adjusts its settings automatically for optimal results. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you start, stop, or monitor the cooking process from your smartphone, adding convenience and flexibility to everyday meal preparation.

How do auto cook menus in modern microwave ovens help in everyday cooking?

Auto cook menus simplify cooking by providing pre programmed settings for popular dishes like rice, soups, and snacks. These menus are designed to take the guesswork out of cooking, adjusting power and time for the perfect dish every time. With over 100 auto cook options available in some models, you can easily prepare meals at the touch of a button. It’s ideal for busy individuals who need fast, consistent results.

Factors to consider while purchasing a latest microwave oven in India:

Capacity: Choose based on household size; 20 to 25 litres for small families and 30 litres plus for larger families.

Choose based on household size; 20 to 25 litres for small families and 30 litres plus for larger families. Type: Decide between Solo, Convection, or Grill depending on cooking needs.

Decide between Solo, Convection, or Grill depending on cooking needs. Power: Higher wattage (800W and above) ensures faster and more efficient cooking.

Higher wattage (800W and above) ensures faster and more efficient cooking. Technology: Look for features like Smart Inverter, Wi-Fi connectivity, and scan to cook for convenience and precision.

Look for features like Smart Inverter, Wi-Fi connectivity, and scan to cook for convenience and precision. Auto cook menus: A wide variety of auto-cook presets for easy cooking of popular dishes.

A wide variety of auto-cook presets for easy cooking of popular dishes. Safety features: Child lock and auto shut-off for safety, especially in homes with children.

Top 3 features of the latest microwave ovens in India:

Latest Microwave Ovens in India Technology Key Feature Special Features Samsung 28 L Microwave Oven Solo Technology 28L Capacity, Solo Mode Slim Fry, Multi-Cook, Power Defrost LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Technology 28L Capacity, Convection Mode Auto Cook Menus, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry LG 32 L Wi-Fi Enabled Microwave Oven Wi-Fi Connectivity, Convection 32L Capacity, Smart Inverter Technology Scan to Cook, Wi-Fi Control, Diet Fry, 360° Motorized Rotisserie IFB 24 L Microwave Oven Solo Technology 24L Capacity, Solo Mode 69 Auto Cook Menus, Child Lock, Power Save, Deodorize Function IFB 36L Convection Microwave Oven Convection, Grill Technology 36L Capacity, Convection Mode 125 Auto Cook Menus, Rotisserie, Multi-Stage Cooking

Similar stories for you

Top 10 countertop microwaves for small kitchens that don’t sacrifice power or cooking features

Best ovens for modular kitchen: 10 smart convection ovens with auto menus and health-focused tech for flawless cooking

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

Best Bosch built-in ovens in 2025 with steam, convection, and grill features for serious home chefs

Best convection microwave oven options: Why LG isn't your only top choice for the best kitchen appliance

FAQs on latest microwave ovens in India What are the different types of microwave ovens available in India? Microwave ovens in India are available in Solo, Grill, and Convection types, offering varying cooking functionalities.

What safety features should I look for in a microwave oven? Look for child-lock protection, auto shut-off, and overheating protection to ensure safety during use.

How energy-efficient are the latest microwave ovens? Modern microwave ovens with Inverter Technology and Power Save Modes are designed to reduce energy consumption without compromising cooking performance.

What is the role of a rotisserie in a microwave oven? A rotisserie feature is ideal for slow cooking meats, providing a crispy, evenly roasted finish without additional kitchen appliances.

How easy is it to clean a modern microwave oven? Modern microwave ovens often come with non-stick interiors, removable turntables, and deodorizing functions to make cleaning easier.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.