Top 10 countertop microwaves for small kitchens that don’t sacrifice power or cooking features

FAQs
Some days the kitchen feels more like a puzzle. Not enough counter space, meals that need to be quick, and a microwave that either takes forever or heats unevenly. Maybe you're in a small apartment, a shared flat, or just tired of juggling limited space with daily cooking needs.
That’s where countertop microwaves come in. No installation, no extra steps, just a simple fix that fits your space and your routine. We’ve pulled together the top 10 countertop microwaves that people actually rely on every day. If you’ve ever wished your microwave just worked better in your real life, this list is for you.
Top 10 countertop microwaves in 2025:
This LG solo microwave fits well into everyday kitchen use. It heats evenly, doesn’t dry out the food, and handles reheat and defrost jobs smoothly. With 44 auto cook options and a Health Plus menu, it leans into easy cooking for those who prefer quick meals without skipping the basics.
The steam-cleaning mode and anti bacterial cavity make cleaning a little less annoying. It’s light, simple, and quietly fits into busy routines. For anyone scanning the top 10 countertop microwaves for small homes or low-maintenance cooking, this one easily earns a spot.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Even heating with I-Wave technology
Steam clean and antibacterial cavity
Reasons to avoid
Not suitable for baking or grilling
No display light inside the cavity
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Heats evenly and is easy to use but could use better lighting.
Why choose this product?
The design supports light meals and quick cleanup with ease.
Getting a meal on the table quickly often comes down to how fast you can reheat leftovers or defrost something straight from the freezer. This Panasonic solo microwave handles those daily tasks with ease using 5 power levels and a 35 minute timer. It keeps food warm without turning it rubbery.
No presets, nothing fancy. Just a microwave that does what it's meant to do. It fits well into the list of top 10 countertop microwaves built for real kitchen routines.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy controls and timer
Compact and light for daily use
Reasons to avoid
No digital display or preset cooking modes
No interior light while in use
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It heats well and is easy to manage but basic in features.
Why choose this product?
It suits simple heating routines without extra settings.
This Samsung convection microwave brings more to the table than just heating. With curd making, grilling, baking, and a fermentation mode, it supports everyday cooking for those who like variety without switching appliances. The ceramic interior resists staining and stays easy to wipe clean.
From reheating rotis to baking a cake, it covers a wide range of kitchen tasks with no drama. It sits right in the list of top 10 countertop microwaves that handle more than just the basics.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in fermentation and curd making modes
Ceramic enamel cavity is durable and easy to clean
Reasons to avoid
Slightly larger footprint for smaller kitchens
No touch screen or smart sensor cooking
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cooks well and handles baking, but the size can feel bulky in tight spaces.
Why choose this product?
It supports multitasking in kitchens that cook more than one way.
The IFB 24 litre solo microwave is built for everyday needs where you want more than just reheat. It offers a good mix of useful extras like delay start, deodorise, and child lock, making it work well in family kitchens. The 69 auto cook menus bring variety without needing a recipe book on hand.
It’s straightforward, easy to set up, and does more than just warm leftovers. You’ll see why it earns its place in the top 10 countertop microwaves for home use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide range of auto cook menus
Child lock and deodorize features included
Reasons to avoid
No grill or convection modes
Exterior may show fingerprints easily
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cooks well and handles daily use, but lacks more advanced features.
Why choose this product?
The presets make routine cooking feel less repetitive.
This LG grill microwave gets the job done when you want to toast, warm or slightly crisp food without taking out your main oven. The Quartz heater heats faster and the I-Wave tech ensures even cooking, so your food doesn’t end up hot on one side and cold on the other.
It brings in features like steam clean and an anti-bacterial cavity which make daily cleaning less of a chore. That’s one reason it’s featured in top 10 countertop microwaves suited for small family kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quartz heater provides faster grilling
Anti-bacterial cavity with steam clean mode
Reasons to avoid
Not meant for baking or convection recipes
No digital display panel
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Grills and reheats well but misses out on digital controls.
Why choose this product?
Cleaning is simpler with steam mode and fewer sticky stains.
The Godrej 23 litre convection microwave comes ready with 205 Insta Cook recipes that feel like a shortcut to home-style meals. From grilling paneer to baking a small batch of cookies, it covers a lot without asking you to be a pro in the kitchen. The stainless steel cavity helps maintain even heat, especially in convection mode.
Its clear digital panel and preset menus make daily cooking less guesswork and more rhythm. That’s what places it firmly in our list of top 10 countertop microwaves that simplify everyday food routines.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comes with 205 ready-to-use recipes
Stainless steel cavity retains heat better
Reasons to avoid
Floral print might not suit all kitchens
No steam clean or deodoriser mode
Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven With Stainless Steel Cavity, Digital Display and 205 Instacook Receipes (GME 523 CF1 RM, Floral Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Presets are helpful and food turns out well but it takes up more counter space.
Why choose this product?
It supports full meal prep without needing trial and error.
This Samsung convection microwave fits into kitchens that need a daily cook-and-go routine. With modes for grilling, baking, and reheating, it moves from frozen to ready without much effort. Power Defrost shortens wait times, and the ceramic enamel cavity stays cleaner even after regular use.
The display is simple to read, and auto cook presets reduce second-guessing. It’s one of the top 10 countertop microwaves that balances everyday use with features most homes actually use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multiple cooking modes with grill and preheat
Ceramic enamel cavity with 10 year warranty
Reasons to avoid
21L size may feel small for larger families
Lacks convection temperature memory
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cooks well and are easy to clean but takes time to understand all settings.
Why choose this product?
The layout keeps everyday tasks from turning into chores.
Some meals need more than a quick reheat, but not everyone wants to power up a full oven for it. That’s where this Panasonic microwave finds its rhythm. The 360 degree heat wrap surrounds food evenly, while the Magic Grill adds a crisp finish that makes leftovers feel fresh again. Its convection mode covers light baking, giving you more range without much planning.
Simple buttons, no cluttered options, and just enough control make it a dependable kitchen regular. It holds its ground in the list of top 10 countertop microwaves designed for real cooking routines.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
360° Heat Wrap gives better heat distribution
Magic Grill is useful for crisp finishes
Reasons to avoid
Interior is not stainless steel
No steam clean or deodorising mode
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Handles cooking and baking well but could use a better interior finish.
Why choose this product?
It lets you cook without hovering over it all the time.
When the idea of curd, paneer or tandoori snacks starts in your head but not your oven, this LG microwave has it covered. With a dedicated Healthplus menu and cooking modes made for Indian dishes, it lets you cook with fewer steps. The quartz heater warms fast, and the stainless steel cavity keeps the heat consistent.
The steam clean mode helps keep mess from building up over time. For everyday meals with a local twist, it comfortably fits into the top 10 countertop microwaves that actually work for home kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Indian cuisine features like paneer and tandoor
Easy to clean with steam and stainless cavity
Reasons to avoid
Limited grill crispness compared to larger units
No deodoriser or smart sensors
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Helps with homemade dishes but takes time to learn the settings.
Why choose this product?
It supports familiar recipes with less guesswork.
Sometimes all you want is a quick meal without scrolling through endless settings. This Panasonic solo microwave keeps things simple with 51 auto cook menus that cover common Indian meals and snacks. It handles reheating and defrosting smoothly, which makes it useful during busy weekdays or late-night hunger.
The interface is clean and the cooking process feels less like trial and error. That no-nonsense cooking experience is what places it firmly in the list of top 10 countertop microwaves worth having at home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
51 useful auto cook options
Quick and consistent for daily reheating
Reasons to avoid
No grill or convection functions
Basic display without sensor based cooking
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to use and good for reheating, but not for baking or grilling.
Why choose this product?
The menu variety makes everyday meals feel more manageable.
Can you bake in a countertop microwave?
Only if it’s a convection microwave. Convection microwaves have built-in fans and heating elements that distribute hot air, allowing you to bake cakes, pizzas, cookies, or even roast vegetables. Solo and grill types cannot be used for traditional baking.
How do I clean a countertop microwave easily?
You can steam clean using a microwave-safe bowl filled with water and lemon slices or vinegar. Heat it for 5 to 7 minutes, then wipe down the interior. Models with steam clean or ceramic enamel interiors are easier to maintain and resist stains.
Why do some microwaves reheat food unevenly?
Uneven heating can result from weak wattage or lack of a turntable. Some models use stirrers or flatbeds, and inverter type microwaves offer smoother power control to reduce hot or cold spots.
Can I use metal trays in a convection countertop microwave?
Yes, but only when using convection or grill modes. Metal should never be used in microwave mode, as it can cause sparks or damage. Most convection models come with a metal rack for baking and grilling safely.
Factors to consider when purchasing the best countertop microwave:
- Size that fits your space: Check the external dimensions and make sure there’s room for airflow around it.
- Capacity that matches your routine: A 20 to 25L model works well for small families. Go bigger if you bake or grill often.
- Wattage for faster heating: Aim for at least 900W if you want quicker, more even cooking.
- Type based on your use: Solo for reheating, grill for crisping, and convection if you plan to bake.
- Interior that’s easy to clean: Ceramic enamel and stainless steel resist stains better than painted cavities.
- Auto cook menus you’ll actually use: Look for presets that suit your daily meals, not just long lists.
- Extra features that add value: Steam clean, child lock, power defrost, and timer memory can make a difference over time.
Top 3 features of the top 10 countertop microwaves:
|Top 10 Countertop Microwaves
|Type
|Controls
|Key Features
|LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven
|Solo
|Touch Key Pad
|20L capacity, reheating & defrosting, anti-bacterial cavity, energy saving
|Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven
|Solo
|Membrane
|20L capacity, 51 auto cook menus, defrost and reheat, compact design
|Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making
|Convection
|Touch + Dial
|28L capacity, curd making, tandoor & fermentation modes, ceramic enamel cavity
|IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven
|Solo
|Mechanical Knob
|24L capacity, 61 auto cook menus, multi-stage cooking, overheat protection
|LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven
|Grill
|Touch Key Pad
|20L capacity, quartz heater, grill & combo cooking, energy saving
|Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|Touch Key Pad
|23L capacity, 125 insta-cook menus, multi-stage cooking, stainless steel cavity
|Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|Touch + Dial
|21L capacity, slim fry, fermentation, ceramic enamel cavity, child lock
|Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|Membrane
|23L capacity, auto cook menus, reheat & defrost, compact and efficient
|LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven
|Convection
|Touch Key Pad
|21L capacity, Indian auto cook options, pasteurize milk, quartz heater
|Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven
|Solo
|Membrane
|20L capacity, 51 auto cook menus, quick defrost and reheat, compact build
FAQs on countertop microwaves
- What is a countertop microwave?
A freestanding microwave that sits on your counter and plugs into a regular outlet.
- Do countertop microwaves need ventilation space?
Yes, leave at least 1 to 3 inches around for airflow.
- What’s the ideal size for a small family?
20 to 25 litres usually works well for 2 to 4 people.
- Is an inverter better than a regular microwave?
Yes, it heats more evenly and avoids overcooking.
- What wattage is good for daily cooking?
900 to 1200W is recommended for even and fast cooking.
