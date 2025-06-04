Lava Storm Play and Storm Lite 5G set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Lava is set to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming launch of two new models: the Storm Play and the Storm Lite 5G. These devices will join the existing Lava Storm 5G, which the company unveiled last December. While the exact release dates for the new phones remain unconfirmed, Lava has shared some key details about their specifications and features ahead of the official announcement. Let’s take a look at what’s coming. Lava is preparing to launch two new smartphones, Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G, in India soon. (Lava)

Lava Storm Play, Lava Storm Lite 5G: Key Specifications (Revealed)

The Lava Storm Play will target gaming users and will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor. It will include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which aims to improve multitasking, app loading, and overall gaming performance. Lava emphasises that both new models will offer solid performance, distinct designs, and support for advanced 5G connectivity.

The Lava Storm Lite 5G will feature a 6.78-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. After launch, both the Storm Play and Storm Lite 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon and Lava’s official online store.

Lava Storm 5G: Specifications and Features

These two devices will complement the original Lava Storm 5G, which launched in December 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The existing Lava Storm 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and runs on a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of cameras, the current Storm 5G sports a 50MP dual rear setup with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lava has yet to announce the full specifications, prices, and official release dates for the Storm Play and Storm Lite 5G, but more details are expected soon as the launch approaches.