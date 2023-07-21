Home / Technology / Like Terminator, James Cameron warns against ‘nuclear’ impact of weaponising AI

Like Terminator, James Cameron warns against ‘nuclear’ impact of weaponising AI

BySnehashish Roy
Jul 21, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Cameron talked about the ‘bigger danger’ of weaposnising AI during an interview. He also believe that AI will not replace creators and writers.

The weaponisation of the artificial intelligence (AI) will pitch us in a race equivalent to the rally for the possession of nuclear arms, renowned filmmaker James Cameron recently said in an interview. He raised concerns about a time when AI is introduced in a combat theatre where ‘the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to deescalate’.

Director James Cameron(AP)
Cameron draws parallel to his 1984 action-movie Terminator which showed a possible nuclear holocaust that an AI (Skynet) would create with its impact. "I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen," he said.

He also shares the concern of other tech leaders over regulating the AI and use it to ensure general benefits to humanity in the long run. He also raised concerns that 'if we don't build it (weaponised AI), the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate'. Therefore, it is important to assess who is developing the technology and understand their objective behind it, he added.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is confident that this advanced tech is not going to replace creators, writers anytime soon. "it’s never an issue of who wrote it, it's a question of, is it a good story?"

