In a tragic turn of events, Sons of the Forest players are grieving the loss of their beloved AI companion, Kelvin. The popular survival horror game's developers recently announced plans to improve the AI of Kelvin and Virginia, the game's two non-playable companions. However, the changes to Kelvin's behaviour have left many fans feeling disheartened and disillusioned.

The most significant change to Kelvin's AI involved the type of activities players can request from him. While Virginia was given a boost in bravery, Kelvin was supposed to become more helpful and efficient. Unfortunately, the patch notes revealed that Kelvin's AI upgrade went a bit too far. One change in particular stood out, where it was stated that "Fixed Kelvin cutting down trees with player structures attached."

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with one Reddit user even posting a meme with the caption "Look how they massacred my boy." Another player commented, "Kelvin isn't Kelvin anymore," while another fan lamented, "He was sooo good at getting logs." One player even declared, "Ok, that's it, I'm replacing Kelvin. Next cannibal that walks in the gate is my new companion."

But it's not all doom and gloom in the world of Sons of the Forest. While fans mourn the loss of Kelvin, speedrunners are already tearing through the game in record time. In fact, one player managed to complete the entire game in under eight minutes without hurting anyone. So while Kelvin's legacy may be tainted, there's still hope for those brave enough to venture into the game's dangerous forests.

