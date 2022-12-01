Looking for a message on WhatsApp but can't find it? Just remember the date

On WhatsApp, scrolling through your phone screen in search of a particular message is tiring (and frustrating), isn't ‘it? Soon, however, you won’t have to look hard to find the message; all you have to do is remember the date on which you sent or received the said text or image.

This is because the Meta-owned platform is in the process of releasing an ability that will allow users to jump to a certain date within a conversation. This was reported by WABetaInfo, a website that reports on features being released or tested by WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp is releasing the ability to search for messages by date to some lucky beta testers!” tweeted WABetaInfo on Thursday.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing the ability to search for messages by date to some lucky beta testers!https://t.co/NVbOyjDS81 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 1, 2022

How does the feature work?

To show how the feature works, the website shared this screenshot:

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

As seen above (follow white arrow), a calendar icon will show up inside a chat when looking for a message. From this icon, select a certain date, and now you can start reading all messages from that exact date. To come out of the date view, simply scroll through the conversation.

Is the feature available?

According to WABetaInfo, this ability has been released for certain beta testers. To check whether it is available to you or not, just go inside a conversation and look for the calendar icon. If it is there, this means you can start using the feature. However, if not there, you will get it soon. The portal said WhatsApp will roll out the ability for more users over the coming weeks.

