MacBook Air M4 launch expected ‘within weeks,’ but you might regret not buying M3 model now

The MacBook Air M4, which is set to be the next generation of Apple’s most popular laptop, is expected to be released within weeks, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This should be exciting news for those who have been holding out on buying a new MacBook, have not purchased a MacBook Air M2 or M3, or are simply waiting for an upgrade from either of those models. MacBook Air M4 models are expected within weeks as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.(Unsplash)

That being said, the update is widely expected to be incremental, and there may not be major changes compared to the existing lineup, which features the M3 chipset. So, is the MacBook Air M4 worth waiting for? Chances are, it’s not. Here are some of the top reasons why you should not wait and instead get a MacBook Air M3 if you find a good deal on it.

The MacBook Air M4 is expected to retain a similar design to the MacBook Air M3

Based on reports, the MacBook Air M4 is expected to look similar to the current MacBook Air design, which was introduced in 2022 with the MacBook Air M2.

This trend can also be seen in other lineups, including the MacBook Pro M4, which launched with a design similar to the previous-generation MacBook Pro. So, if you are expecting a major redesign, you are likely to be disappointed, as the M4 may feature the exact same design as both the MacBook Air M2 and M3.

Performance may not be significantly different

While the MacBook Air M4 will move from the M3 chipset family to the M4, it is unlikely to be a major leap.

Apple has consistently made incremental changes to its M-series chipsets since launching the first M1 lineup. Over the years, these chipsets have improved in terms of efficiency and power, but for those upgrading from an M3, the difference may not be significant.

In fact, in promos and website copy, Apple has compared the M4’s performance to the M2, stating that it is 1.5 times more powerful in terms of CPU performance. However, when compared to the M3, both chipsets are based on the 3nm process. The M3 features 8 cores, while the M4 is expected to support a maximum of 10 cores. Additionally, the M4’s memory bandwidth is approximately 20% faster than that of the M3.

However, in real-world usage, this is unlikely to result in a noticeable difference, as both chipsets will support Apple Intelligence, and most users will not notice any major performance gains.

So, while the M4 will undoubtedly offer better performance than the M3, it will not be a massive upgrade. If you already own an M3-powered MacBook, there is little reason to upgrade. If you find a good deal on an M3 model, it is likely to be a better value than purchasing the M4 at launch, when it will be sold at full price.

MacBook Air M3 now comes with 16GB of RAM by default

With the launch of the MacBook Pro M4, Apple quietly upgraded the base RAM of the MacBook Air M3 (both 13-inch and 15-inch models) from 8GB to 16GB as standard. This means that when you pay the base price for the MacBook Air M3 ( ₹1,14,900 for the 13-inch model), you now get 16GB of RAM instead of the previous 8GB, making it a much better value.

MacBook Air M3 models are currently discounted

MacBook Air M3 models are available at discounted prices, meaning now could be the best time to buy one. For instance, on websites like Amazon, the base model MacBook Air M3 (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently selling for ₹1,08,900 and can be purchased for around ₹1,03,000 after offers. This represents a discount of over ₹12,000 compared to its MRP of ₹1,14,900, making it a highly attractive deal.

It is unlikely that similar offers will be available when the MacBook Air M4 launches. So, if you are getting a good deal on a MacBook Air M3, whether online or in offline markets, we recommend purchasing it now rather than waiting weeks for the MacBook Air M4.