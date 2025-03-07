MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4: Which new Apple laptop should you buy

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4: Apple has officially launched the new generation MacBook Air with some significant hardware upgrades and at a much lower price. While the new Air model is gaining much recognition, there is another M4-powered device, the latest MacBook Pro, which is costlier and said to be more powerful. Therefore, if you are confused between MacBook Air M4 and MacBook Pro M4, then we have curated a detailed comparison to help buyers determine which model is a better fit based on features and price. Check out the detailed difference between the MacBook Air M4 and MacBook Pro M4.(Apple)

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4: Design and display

The MacBook Air M4 comes in two sizes, the 13-inch and 15-inch, whereas the MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Since the Pro model is a premium laptop, it is heavier and more sturdy than the MacBook Air M4. In terms of weight, the MacBook Air model weighs just 1.24 kg, whereas the MacBook Pro 1.5 kg for the 14-inch models. The MacBook Air M4 comes in four colour options: Blue, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. The MacBook Pro M4 comes in Space Black and Silver colour options.

In terms of display, the MacBook Air M4 features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the MacBook Pro M4 features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, providing better refresh rate and brightness of up to 1600nits.

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4: Performance

For performance, both models are powered by the new M4 chip. The MacBook Air comes with 10-core GPU and 10-core GPU. Both models are equipped with advanced AI capabilities. However, the MacBook Pro M4 provides better performance with a cooling fan, making it ready for heavy duty tasks.

In terms of RAM and storage, the MacBook Air M4 has up to 32GB unified memory and up to 512GB SSD storage. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro M4 comes with up to 24GB unified memory and up to 1TB SSD storage.

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4: Battery

In terms of battery life, the MacBook Air M4 is backed by a 66.5wh battery that offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Whereas, the MacBook Pro M4 features a 723wh battery that offers up to 24 hours of battery life. The Air model sports a 35W charger, whereas the Pro model supports a 70W charger.

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4: Price

The MacBook Air M4 comes at a starting price of Rs.99900 and the MacBook Pro M4 is priced at Rs.169900