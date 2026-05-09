MacBook Air M5 gets a big price cut: This Amazon Summer Sale deal makes it even easier to recommend

MacBooks are the go-to laptops for most professionals and creatives these days, and for good reason. They support Final Cut Pro, which is now available as part of Apple Creator Studio at ₹399 a month. Then there is the overall form factor, especially with the Air models, which lets you get a lot done while still being portable and easy to carry around.

MacBook Air M5 is a solid deal under ₹1 lakh, and here I explain why. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Photo)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

This year, Apple introduced the M5 MacBook Air as an upgrade over the M4 model. However, it also came with a price hike. The laptop launched at ₹1,19,900, which was a higher entry price compared to last year’s M4 model. Yes, Apple did upgrade the storage to 512GB, but it still meant spending more upfront.

Now though, as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the price has dropped to ₹1,04,990. You can bring this down further with an HDFC credit card discount of ₹7,000, taking the effective price to around ₹98,000, ₹97,990 to be precise.

So, let us tell you why this is a good laptop to buy during the Amazon sale, and if you still cannot stretch your budget that far, we will also suggest some alternatives depending on your use case.

Read on.

MacBook Air M5 deal during Amazon Summer Sale 2026: Should you buy?

The MacBook Air with the M5 chipset comes with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. This setup makes it ideal for semi-advanced coding, 4K video editing in apps like Final Cut Pro, and even Adobe Creative Suite workflows, based on our testing so far.

Yes, it can get warm if you are working outside or in a non-air-conditioned environment, and performance can dip slightly. But the thermal throttling is not significant enough to become a major concern.

So, if you create content for social media or work with professional-grade apps, this is a very good option. You do not necessarily need to splurge on the MacBook Pro unless you are dealing with extremely heavy workloads or a lot of layers. Even then, the Air can still manage if you are willing to tolerate the occasional slowdown here and there, nothing too significant.

Another area where the MacBook Air shines is the display quality. You get a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and it is undoubtedly one of the best panels in this price bracket.

It is colour accurate, bright enough for outdoor conditions, and excellent for photo and video editing. Then there are the additional MacBook advantages, including the Centre Stage camera, high-quality microphone array, powerful speakers, MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

Yes, Apple Intelligence is not the strongest AI suite around right now, but the good part is that you can simply ignore it if you do not want to use it.

Overall, the M5 MacBook Air offers very good value at under ₹1 lakh.

Can’t Afford the MacBook Air M5? Get the MacBook Air M4 Instead

If the MacBook Air M5 still feels expensive, you can consider the MacBook Air with the M4 chipset instead. It is currently available for around ₹92,500 with credit card offers, or ₹96,990 without them. And, this too, makes for a great deal.

That is roughly ₹10,000 cheaper, making it a great option for people who may not care about getting the absolute best performance but still want a MacBook Air experience. The money saved can also go towards accessories like a mouse, keyboard, or even a budget monitor.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Again, this recommendation is for people who do not necessarily need the highest possible performance. The M4, by no means, feels slow compared to the M5 based on our testing. You can still comfortably edit videos, work on photos, and run creative apps without much trouble.

If you want maximum performance, go for the M5. Otherwise, the M4 remains an excellent choice.

Also, the display experience is largely similar to the M5, so you are not missing out on that front either.

What About the MacBook Neo?

Apple launched the MacBook Neo at ₹69,900, and now, as part of the Great Summer Sale, it has dropped to ₹61,990.

So, who should buy the MacBook Neo?

If you do not have performance-heavy tasks to deal with and mainly want a machine for research work, typing, browsing the internet, streaming content, or basic office tasks, the MacBook Neo should do the job just fine.

Yes, I have personally seen people edit videos on it as well, especially for lighter use cases. But do not expect anything too intensive, since it uses the A18 Pro chipset, which is essentially an iPhone processor.

The laptop comes with 256GB SSD storage, and the most interesting part is that it still retains the usual Apple build quality. You get the same aluminium construction, excellent battery life, and lightweight portability in a 13-inch form factor.

With credit card offers, you can get it for around ₹57,990, which makes it a genuinely solid value-for-money option.

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Model MacBook Air M5 MacBook Air M4 MacBook Neo Launch Year 2026 2025 2026 Starting Sale Price ₹ 97,990 with bank offers ₹ 92,500 with bank offers ₹ 57,990 with offers Chipset Apple M5 Apple M4 Apple A18 Pro CPU 10-core CPU 10-core CPU 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores GPU Up to 10-core GPU Up to 10-core GPU 5-core GPU Memory Bandwidth 153GB/s 120GB/s 60GB/s Memory 16GB unified memory 16GB unified memory 8GB unified memory Storage 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 256GB / 512GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina 13.6-inch Liquid Retina 13-inch Liquid Retina Resolution 2560 x 1664 2560 x 1664 2408 x 1506 Brightness 500 nits 500 nits 500 nits Colour Support P3 Wide Colour, True Tone P3 Wide Colour, True Tone 1 billion colours, sRGB Battery Life Up to 18 hours video playback Up to 18 hours video streaming Up to 16 hours video streaming Wireless Web Battery Up to 15 hours Up to 15 hours Up to 11 hours Camera 12MP Centre Stage 12MP Centre Stage 1080p FaceTime HD Audio Four-speaker system with Spatial Audio Four-speaker system Dual speakers with Spatial Audio Microphones High-quality mic array High-quality mic array Dual-mic array with directional beamforming Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm jack 1x USB 3 Type-C, 1x USB 2 Type-C, 3.5mm jack External Display Support Yes Yes One external 4K display at 60Hz Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6 Keyboard Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Magic Keyboard, optional Touch ID Weight Around 1.24kg Around 1.24kg 1.23kg Best For Creators, video editors, advanced multitasking Most users who want value and performance Students, office work, web browsing and light editing

Expertise and research behind this article

I have been reviewing laptops and consumer tech for over eight years, during which I’ve tested countless models across different price segments and use cases. This hands-on experience has helped me build a strong understanding of how to evaluate laptops properly, whether it is performance, display quality, thermals, battery life, portability, or long-term usability. Over the years, I’ve also stress-tested numerous laptops and attended launches and briefings from major brands including Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, and more, giving me deeper insight into what brands prioritise and what actually matters to users in day-to-day usage.

As for the models discussed in this article, including the MacBook Air M5, MacBook Air M4, and the newer MacBook lineup, these are devices I have personally used and experienced firsthand. I’ve edited videos on these systems, tested professional workflows, spoken to users who rely on these machines regularly, and evaluated how they perform in real-world conditions before making recommendations.

In particular, I used the MacBook Air M5 extensively across apps such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite to assess its performance, thermal management, multitasking capabilities, and overall efficiency before arriving at the conclusions mentioned in this article.

FAQs

Is the MacBook Air M5 worth buying during the Amazon Summer Sale?

Yes, especially if you can avail the HDFC bank discount. The effective price drops to around ₹97,990, making it a much better value proposition than its launch price of ₹1,19,900.

Who should buy the MacBook Air M5?

The MacBook Air M5 is ideal for creators, professionals, students pursuing creative work, and people who need a lightweight laptop for video editing, coding, multitasking, and productivity work.

Can the MacBook Air M5 handle 4K video editing?

Yes. Based on our testing, the MacBook Air M5 can comfortably handle 4K video editing in apps like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro for most workflows.

Does the MacBook Air M5 overheat?

The laptop can get warm during sustained heavy workloads, especially in non-air-conditioned environments. However, the thermal throttling is not severe enough to significantly affect day-to-day performance.

Should you buy the MacBook Air M4 instead of the M5?

If you want to save around ₹10,000 and do not need the absolute best performance, the MacBook Air M4 remains an excellent option. It still handles creative apps, photo editing, and video editing very well.

What is the biggest difference between the MacBook Air M5 and M4?

The M5 offers better memory bandwidth, faster SSD speeds, and slightly improved performance overall. However, the overall experience, including the display and battery life, remains quite similar between the two.

Is the MacBook Neo good for students?

Yes. The MacBook Neo is a good option for students, office users, and anyone looking for a lightweight laptop for research work, typing, streaming, presentations, and web browsing.

Can the MacBook Neo edit videos?

Yes, but only for lighter workloads. The A18 Pro chip can handle basic video editing, especially short-form social media content, but it is not meant for intensive professional editing.

What storage options are available on the MacBook Neo?

The MacBook Neo is available with 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options.

Does the MacBook Neo support external displays?

Yes. The MacBook Neo supports one external display at up to 4K resolution at 60Hz.

Which MacBook offers the best value right now?

For most people, the MacBook Air M4 offers the best balance of price and performance. However, if you want the latest chipset and slightly better performance, the MacBook Air M5 is worth considering.

Is Apple Intelligence a major reason to buy these MacBooks?

Not really. While Apple Intelligence is supported, the overall hardware experience, battery life, display quality, and software ecosystem remain the bigger reasons to consider a MacBook.

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