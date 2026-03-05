MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e First Impressions: The Return of Cheap and Cheerful

Every now and then, Apple sets aside its palette of austere silvers and grays, using both color and lower price points to appeal to a broader, mostly younger, audience. Sometimes it’s successful. Sometimes…not so much. Apple’s new ‘citrus’ MacBook Neo (right) is reminiscent of some of the company’s other cheap and cheerful devices, including the iPod Shuffle and the iPhone 5c.

The new MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e are Apple’s latest bid for budget-conscious customers. Can a $599 price tag and candy-colored hues make up for the trade-offs of low-cost hardware?

Here are my first impressions after spending half a day with the new gear, and my thoughts about what Apple’s past says about its present strategy.

Budget is back: MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e On Wednesday, Apple splayed out its latest devices in an industrial New York warehouse. The MacBook Neo’s bright “citrus” hue immediately stood out against the brick walls. It isn’t quite brat—more akin to the Yellow Chartreuse liqueur.

The keyboard keys and footpads are coated to match the bright aluminum shell, which is a fun touch. But what really matters is how well this laptop can run apps, since it’s powered by a chip last seen in the iPhone 16 Pro.

I opened over 25 browser tabs. The Neo seemed to handle those well. I saw a demo of apparel design in an app called Pixelmator Pro, and a live 3-D game from Apple Arcade, and it did fine there too. I need more time to test the Neo, though, to see how much real life it can take.

One surprise: the trackpad. Apple’s engineers cut down on cost by giving this a mechanical click rather than the virtual “Force Touch” click found on pricier MacBooks. Unlike older trackpads, though, you can click anywhere. It isn’t bad but I wonder if it’s another part that can break.

Another thing that might break? The USB-C port, when my kid trips over the cable. The more premium MacBooks have a MagSafe quick-release power cable that many parents appreciate.

As for the iPhone 17e, there wasn’t much new to review when I played with it today. It’s a bump up from last year’s model with a faster chip and few new hardware additions—but that same single 48-megapixel camera.

The stronger display is great, though I didn’t want to throw the phone at the floor to check its durability. And this has the magnetic circle on the back that Apple also calls MagSafe. I tested it with my favorite accessory, Moft’s wallet tripod stand, which worked well. An on-screen animation confirmed it was securely attached.

The cheap and cheerful challenge Playing with this new lineup reminded me of Apple’s most Technicolor designs of the past, and their mixed record.

My first laptop, circa 2000, was the iBook G3. At $1,599, it wasn’t exactly cheap, but it was the most whimsical piece of tech I’ve ever owned. The iBook had a translucent plastic exterior (a classic early-aughts design) with “tangerine” accents. I used the built-in handle to tote it around like a handbag.

There’s a great scene in “Legally Blonde,” where Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) uses her clam-shaped orange iBook in a sea of blah-black, rectangle laptops.

The desktop iMac G3 came in similar flavors, including blueberry, grape and lime. In 2004, the iPod Mini hit the scene with pink, blue, and green aluminum shells.

Then there was the iPod Shuffle. The size of a Ghirardelli chocolate square, it came in a similar rainbow of options. It was a clip-on MP3 player without a screen for just $49. The wearable iPod became an icon, and for some Gen Zers it still is.

There are less-memorable devices that also tasted the rainbow. Do you remember the iPhone 5c? It’s OK if you don’t. At the time, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said customers flocked to the iPhone 5S instead because of its new fingerprint sensor.

When engineers leave out too much to save money, bright colors can’t always make up for it. These “affordable” products’ shortcomings might drive other shoppers up to more premium models. (And hey, the current top-of-the-line iPhone comes in “Cosmic Orange.”)

Yet I suspect that MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e will find some audience among budget hunters.

Last year’s iPhone 16e saw success in the U.S., accounting for 11% of U.S. iPhone sales the quarter of its launch, which is more than double the share of its predecessor, the iPhone SE, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

People are feeling the squeeze of rising prices. By trading “pro” features for a splash of color and a lower entry point, Apple could gain market share against rivals who are forced to increase prices.

Cheap and cheerful isn’t just about the vibes—it might turn out to be a well-calculated strategy.

