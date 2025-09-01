Mark Zuckerberg’s 80% rule is helping leaders work smarter and avoid burnout: Here’s what it is

Most of us have been taught that being busy is a status symbol. If your calendar is packed and every hour is spoken for, you must be important, right? But what if real achievement does not come from adding more meetings or tasks, but actually leaving space on purpose? Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, recently revealed that he prioritises keeping part of his calendar deliberately open. This idea, backed by science and supported by fellow leaders, challenges what many of us have believed about how to succeed. Mark Zuckerberg, Google, and other leaders say keeping a fifth of your day free could make you more productive.

What’s the 80% rule?

In a conversation with John Collison from Stripe, Zuckerberg said he avoids having a string of one-on-one meetings day after day. He believes too much scheduling leads to frustration and stops you from focusing on bigger, more valuable projects. If there is no room for change, emergencies or creative work get pushed aside. Zuckerberg is not alone here. Many productivity experts now encourage everyone to leave pockets of open time in your day. Their research keeps showing that when you try to fill every slot, you end up tired, resistant to new ideas and unable to give your best to anything.

This “80% rule” is not just an informal trick. For example, Google also, relies on it as a formal policy. Employees are encouraged to book only 80% of their work hours, so they have the flexibility to respond to urgent matters or pursue side projects. Laura Mae Martin, Google’s productivity expert, says this buffer is vital because urgent tasks or unexpected issues can always show up. Having extra time means you can adjust easily instead of getting derailed.

Thinkers like Tom DeMarco, in his book “Slack,” and Oliver Burkeman, author of “Four Thousand Weeks,” agree. They warn against filling your schedule so tightly that innovation cannot breathe. Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein both carved out space in their routines for thinking, problem-solving or just being curious, which are skills that drove some of their biggest breakthroughs. When you leave that final fifth of your calendar free, you give yourself permission to go deep on projects, adapt, and actually enjoy your work more.

So if the busiest, most high-profile leaders are protecting parts of their day from constant meetings, maybe it is time for us to do the same. The next time you feel guilty for a blank space in your diary, remember that some of the greatest minds found progress in that very space. Try planning just 80% of your day, and see if it brings the freedom to solve problems, explore new ideas, or simply handle the unexpected.