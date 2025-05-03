Menu Explore
Massive discounts on monitors from Samsung, LG, Dell and More in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

By Amit Rahi
May 03, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Grab top deals on monitors from Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej and more in Amazon Sale 2025! Extra savings via bank offers, credit card discounts and cashback.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,818

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic 60.96 Cm- VA2409-MHU (24) IPS FHD Professional Monitor USB Type-C One Cable Solution with 65W Laptop Charge Back, Bezel Less, Wall Mount, 2X Speaker, HDMI, VGA, USB-C, Eye Care, 104% SRGB View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell-P2423D, 23.8 (60.45 cm), QHD 2560x1440@60 Hz, IPS-Panel, Aspect Ratio-16:9, Response Time: 5 ms (Fast), HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 (HDCP 1.4), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Upstream, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Downstream View Details checkDetails

₹18,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB I 200Hz Refresh I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD FreeSync I 2xHDMI 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care, White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32SR50F MyView Smart Monitor (32, 80cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White View Details checkDetails

₹19,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600 View Details checkDetails

₹17,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 27GS75Q-B Ultragear QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 27, 1ms(GTG), 180Hz (O/C 200Hz), IPS, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, sRGB 99% (Typ), Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DP, Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color View Details checkDetails

₹21,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming IPS Flat Monitor 80 cm (32) QHD (2,560 x 1,440), 180 Hz, 1ms(GTG), AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Headphone Jack, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, (LS32DG500EWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 22 Inch (54.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS22D300GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24), FHD 1920 X 1080, 180 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel-Less, Eye-Saver (LS24DG300EWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 27 Inch (68.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS27D300GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 43-Inch(108cm) M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor, 3840x2160, 60Hz, OTT Apps, IoT Hub, Office 365, Workout Tracker, Multiple Ports, Speakers, Remote, Daisy Chain, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (LS43DM700UWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹33,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2283 22 (55 cm) 1920x1080p 60Hz IPS Full HD|Dual HDMI| Eye-Care| Low Blue Light| Bezel-Less Monitor|Anti-Glare|1WX2 Speakers| Brightness Intelligence| VESA Wall Mountable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27 IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor 165Hz| 1ms MPRT| FreeSync Premium| Height Adjust| 99% sRGB| Bezel-Less| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| HDMI| DP (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ SW242Q 24 WQXGA 16:10 HDR10 Photo & Video Editing Monitor| 99% Adobe RGB| 98% P3| USB-C (90W)| DeltaE<1.5| 16-bit 3D LUT| Pantone Validated| Hardware Calibration| Card Reader| HDMI| DP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,660

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K 24(61cm)Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor with Height Adjustment-Full HD,144Hz, 1ms,320nits,DyAc,Black eQualizer,Color Vibrance,XL Setting to Share,HDMI,DP,Matte Finish(Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹15,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2790Q 27 2560x1440p 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ PD2705U 27 (68.58 cm) LED| 4K IPS HDR10 Monitor| UHD| 99% sRGB| 99% Rec.709| Color Mode| Darkroom Mode| Animation Mode| CAD/CAM Mode| HDMI| DP| USB-C(65W)| AQCOLOR Technology (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹36,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White) View Details checkDetails

₹24,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2490T 24 1300:1 CR 1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz| 99% sRGB| Height Adjustable| Ergo Design| VESA MediaSync| Dual HDMI| DP Port| Speakers| Eye-careU| Eyesafe| B.I. Gen2| LBL+| Wall Mount (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2486TC 24 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (from USA) 81.28Cm (32) FHD Monitor with Speakers IPS FreeSync Monitor 75Hz Refresh Rate,3-Side Borderless, Dual Speaker,HDMI, Wall Mount, Eye-Care, Flicker Free, sRGB -104%- VA3209-MH View Details checkDetails

₹12,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2479-HD-PRO 60.96 Cm (27) FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | Free Sync|180 Hz | |1ms| HDR10 | HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle |Srgb104%| Eye Care View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (from USA) 60.96 Cm (24) FHD IPS Monitor for Home and Office Use, 100 Hz, 1 MS Response time, AMD Free Sync, Dual Speaker, Wall Mount, Bezel Less, Eye-Care, Srgb104%, HDMI, VA2432-MH View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA2732-MH-W, 27-inch (68.58cm) Full HD Monitor, SuperClear IPS Panel, 100Hz, 1ms, sRGB 109%, HDMI, VGA, Dual Speakers, Eye ProTech+, Borderless Design, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2779-HD-PRO 68.58 Cm (27) FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | 1Ms| 180Hz | HDR10 | Free Sync| sRGB 104% | Eye Care |HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 55.88 Cm 27 | 185 Hz| IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor | 1ms | HDR10| FreeSync | 137% sRGB | Height Adjustment |Swivel, Tilt, Pivot | Eye Care| 2 x HDMI | DP View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (USA Brand) (68.58 Cm) 27-inch 240Hz IPS QHD 2K 2560 x 1440p Gaming Monitor,1ms, HDR10, FreeSync, 137% sRGB, Tilt, Eye Care, 2 x HDMI, Display Port - VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (from USA) - VX3276-MHD-3 81.28 Cm (32) FHD IPS Monitor | Super Clear IPS Panel |1Ms Response time| HDR10 | Dual Speaker |Eye-Care| HDMI| DP Port | Srgb104%| HDMI |Variable Refresh Rate. View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA2708-4K-MHD, 27-inch (68.58cm) 4K UHD Monitor, SuperClear® IPS, HDR10, sRGB 104%, 1.07B Colors, Dual Speakers, Dual HDMI 2.0, DP, Eye ProTech+, 3-Sided Frameless, Slim Design View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic (from USA) – V2209-H-2 22-inch (55.88 cm) FHD 1080p SuperClear® IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 1ms, 104% sRGB, HDMI, VGA, Eye ProTech+, Win. & macOS Tested, 3-Side Borderless, Wall Mount, Wide Angle View Details checkDetails

₹7,111

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus View Details checkDetails

₹8,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell-P2425H 24 (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor, IPS Panel, Refresh Rate 100Hz, Response Time-5ms G-to-G (Fast Mode), 99% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (Typical) View Details checkDetails

₹12,801

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell SE2425H 24/60.96cm FHD Monitor|5ms|75Hz|VA Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|3000:1 Contrast Ratio|Brightness 250 cd/m2|Ports 1x HDMI, 1x VGA|Tilt|Antiglare|Narrow Bezel|Eye Comfort Technology View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor, 8MS Grey-to-Grey Response Time (Normal Mode), Built-in Dual 3W Integrated Speakers, 1.07 Billion Colors, Platinum Silver (Latest Model) View Details checkDetails

₹31,333

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell-S2722QCm, 27(68.58 cm) 4K 3840x2160 at 60Hz, IPS- Panel, Built-in Devices USB-C Hub, Built-in Dual Speakers (3w), Brightness 350 cd/m², ColourSupport 16.07m, ResponseTime, 4 ms (G-To-GG Extream) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 27(68.58 cm) S2722DC, QHD Monitor, Built in Dual Speakers & USB-C Hub, IPS Panel, Refresh Rate:75Hz, ResponseTime:4ms, Colour Gamut: 99% sRGB, Ports: 1xHDMI, 1xUSB-C, 2xUSB 3.2, 1xAudio Line Out View Details checkDetails

₹22,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell S2721QSM (68.58 cm) 4K Monitor UHD 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, IPS Panel, Built-in Dual Speakers, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 4MS (Extream), Anti-Glare 3H Hardness, 1.07 Billion Colors, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,911

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer RS242Y W 23.8 Inch Smart Full HD IPS Backit LED Monitor with WebOS I iOT Device I Airplay, Miracast, Wireless Mirroring, Bluetooth Support I HDR10 I Ergo Stand I Remote Control I Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer RS272 W 27 Inch Smart Full HD IPS Backit LED Monitor with WebOS I iOT Device I Airplay, Miracast, Wireless Mirroring, Bluetooth Support I HDR10 I Ergo Stand I Remote Control I Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Nitro XV272U V3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560 x 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Delta E<1, DCI-P3 95% I 180Hz Refresh Rate, 0.5ms Resonse Time I HDR 400 I AMD Free Sync I Eyesafe Certified View Details checkDetails

₹15,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Nitro VG271U M3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I 180Hz Refresh Rate I 0.5 MS Response I DCI-P3 95%, HDR10 support I 2x HDMI, 1x DP I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹14,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer EK220Q E3 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 99% SRGB I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer SA272 G0 27 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim (7.2mm Thick) Backlight LED Monitor I Zero Frame I 120Hz Refresh I 1 MS VRB I Adaptive Sync I 1xHDMI 1xVGA I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care I Eco Display View Details checkDetails

₹8,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Predator XB253Q F 24.5 Inch Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 LED Gaming Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 300Hz Refresh Rate I AMD FreeSync I HDR 10, 99% sRGB I Eye Care, Ergo Stand, 2 x HDMI, 1DP, Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 is live, bringing unbeatable deals on top monitor brands including Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej, BenQ, Dell and ViewSonic. Upgrade your work-from-home setup, gaming station, or office desk. This is the perfect time to grab a high-performance monitor at a fraction of the price.

Unmissable deals on top monitor brands during Amazon Summer Sale 2025
Unmissable deals on top monitor brands during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Apart from massive price drops, shoppers can enjoy additional savings through exciting bank offers, instant discounts on select credit and debit cards and cashback deals. With limited-time lightning deals and top-rated models across categories, this Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is a golden opportunity to upgrade your screen without breaking the bank.

Exclusive discounts and offers to grab during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Enjoy a flat 10% discount when you make purchases using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards.
  • Benefit from No-Cost EMI options on a wide range of products with select cards, including HDFC and Amazon Pay Later.
  • Get rewarded with 5% cashback as a Prime member when paying via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
  • Exchange your old monitors or computer accessories for instant discounts on your new purchase.

Top deals

Up to 51% off on LG monitors during Amazon Sale 2025

LG monitors, known for their sleek designs and immersive displays, are now available at up to 51% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you're after an ultrawide screen for multitasking or a colour-accurate model for design work, LG's range caters to all.

With top-tier performance and dependable build quality, they're a solid pick. Don't miss the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, which offers exceptional savings on tech upgrades like these.

BenQ monitors available are at up to 49% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

BenQ monitors bring professional-grade performance and eye-care technology, ideal for both gamers and content creators. With discounts of up to 49% on Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it's a great time to upgrade to one of BenQ's high-resolution, colour-accurate displays.

Whether you're editing photos or enjoying immersive visuals, there's a BenQ model for you. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is making these premium monitors more affordable than ever.

Save up to 55% on Samsung monitors during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Samsung monitors offer vibrant displays, futuristic designs, and smooth performance for work or play. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can save up to 55% on a wide selection.

From curved ultra-wide options to high-refresh-rate gaming monitors, Samsung delivers both innovation and style. This Amazon Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to invest in a monitor that elevates your digital experience.

Viewsonic monitors available are at up to 65% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Viewsonic monitors are tailored for versatility, with crisp visuals and features that appeal to both office users and gamers. With discounts reaching up to 65% during the Amazon Sale 2025, they're a compelling choice this season.

Whether you're seeking a model for home productivity or high-speed gaming, Viewsonic has a solid option. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the ideal chance to buy at a budget-friendly price.

Save up to 73% on Dell monitors during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Dell monitors are renowned for reliability and ergonomic designs, perfect for professionals and home users alike. With up to 73% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can enjoy premium build quality and sharp resolution without breaking the bank.

The Amazon 2025 brings unmatched deals on Dell's trusted line-up, ideal if you need performance and comfort for long hours of use.

Acer monitors are at up to 57% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Acer monitors combine affordability with essential features for gamers, students, and everyday users. Now available at up to 57% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, their range includes full HD, fast refresh rates, and eye-care tech for comfortable viewing.

Whether you're upgrading for school, work, or fun, Acer has something suitable. Don't miss out, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is your chance to score a brilliant deal.

FAQs on gadgets

  • What brands are offering monitor deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej, Dell, BenQ, and ViewSonic are part of the sale.

  • Are there any additional discounts apart from the sale price?

    Yes, you can avail extra discounts via select bank credit/debit cards, EMI offers, and cashback.

  • Is there a no-cost EMI option available on monitors?

    Yes, many monitors are eligible for no-cost EMI through partner banks and cards.

  • How long will the Great Summer Sale 2025 last?

    The sale runs for a limited period, so check Amazon for exact dates and deal expiries.

  • Can I return or exchange a monitor bought during the sale?

    Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply, but check the product page for details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
