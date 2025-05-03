Massive discounts on monitors from Samsung, LG, Dell and More in Amazon Summer Sale 2025
May 03, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Grab top deals on monitors from Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej and more in Amazon Sale 2025! Extra savings via bank offers, credit card discounts and cashback.
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹7,818
|
|
|
ViewSonic 60.96 Cm- VA2409-MHU (24) IPS FHD Professional Monitor USB Type-C One Cable Solution with 65W Laptop Charge Back, Bezel Less, Wall Mount, 2X Speaker, HDMI, VGA, USB-C, Eye Care, 104% SRGB View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Dell-P2423D, 23.8 (60.45 cm), QHD 2560x1440@60 Hz, IPS-Panel, Aspect Ratio-16:9, Response Time: 5 ms (Fast), HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 (HDCP 1.4), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Upstream, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Downstream View Details
|
₹18,199
|
|
|
Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB I 200Hz Refresh I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD FreeSync I 2xHDMI 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care, White View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
LG 32SR50F MyView Smart Monitor (32, 80cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White View Details
|
₹19,299
|
|
|
LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600 View Details
|
₹17,299
|
|
|
LG 27GS75Q-B Ultragear QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 27, 1ms(GTG), 180Hz (O/C 200Hz), IPS, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, sRGB 99% (Typ), Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DP, Black View Details
|
₹22,499
|
|
|
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color View Details
|
₹21,799
|
|
|
Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray) View Details
|
₹9,399
|
|
|
Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming IPS Flat Monitor 80 cm (32) QHD (2,560 x 1,440), 180 Hz, 1ms(GTG), AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Headphone Jack, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, (LS32DG500EWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹25,899
|
|
|
Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 22 Inch (54.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS22D300GAWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24), FHD 1920 X 1080, 180 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel-Less, Eye-Saver (LS24DG300EWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 27 Inch (68.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS27D300GAWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹9,399
|
|
|
Samsung 43-Inch(108cm) M7 UHD 4K Smart Monitor, 3840x2160, 60Hz, OTT Apps, IoT Hub, Office 365, Workout Tracker, Multiple Ports, Speakers, Remote, Daisy Chain, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (LS43DM700UWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹33,199
|
|
|
BenQ GW2283 22 (55 cm) 1920x1080p 60Hz IPS Full HD|Dual HDMI| Eye-Care| Low Blue Light| Bezel-Less Monitor|Anti-Glare|1WX2 Speakers| Brightness Intelligence| VESA Wall Mountable (Black) View Details
|
₹6,929
|
|
|
BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27 IPS Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor 165Hz| 1ms MPRT| FreeSync Premium| Height Adjust| 99% sRGB| Bezel-Less| Black Equalizer| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| HDMI| DP (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
BenQ SW242Q 24 WQXGA 16:10 HDR10 Photo & Video Editing Monitor| 99% Adobe RGB| 98% P3| USB-C (90W)| DeltaE<1.5| 16-bit 3D LUT| Pantone Validated| Hardware Calibration| Card Reader| HDMI| DP (Black) View Details
|
₹30,660
|
|
|
BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K 24(61cm)Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor with Height Adjustment-Full HD,144Hz, 1ms,320nits,DyAc,Black eQualizer,Color Vibrance,XL Setting to Share,HDMI,DP,Matte Finish(Gray) View Details
|
₹15,299
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790Q 27 2560x1440p 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
BenQ PD2705U 27 (68.58 cm) LED| 4K IPS HDR10 Monitor| UHD| 99% sRGB| 99% Rec.709| Color Mode| Darkroom Mode| Animation Mode| CAD/CAM Mode| HDMI| DP| USB-C(65W)| AQCOLOR Technology (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹36,750
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White) View Details
|
₹24,490
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490T 24 1300:1 CR 1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz| 99% sRGB| Height Adjustable| Ergo Design| VESA MediaSync| Dual HDMI| DP Port| Speakers| Eye-careU| Eyesafe| B.I. Gen2| LBL+| Wall Mount (Black) View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
BenQ GW2486TC 24 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
ViewSonic (from USA) 81.28Cm (32) FHD Monitor with Speakers IPS FreeSync Monitor 75Hz Refresh Rate,3-Side Borderless, Dual Speaker,HDMI, Wall Mount, Eye-Care, Flicker Free, sRGB -104%- VA3209-MH View Details
|
₹12,599
|
|
|
ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2479-HD-PRO 60.96 Cm (27) FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | Free Sync|180 Hz | |1ms| HDR10 | HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle |Srgb104%| Eye Care View Details
|
₹7,799
|
|
|
ViewSonic (from USA) 60.96 Cm (24) FHD IPS Monitor for Home and Office Use, 100 Hz, 1 MS Response time, AMD Free Sync, Dual Speaker, Wall Mount, Bezel Less, Eye-Care, Srgb104%, HDMI, VA2432-MH View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA2732-MH-W, 27-inch (68.58cm) Full HD Monitor, SuperClear IPS Panel, 100Hz, 1ms, sRGB 109%, HDMI, VGA, Dual Speakers, Eye ProTech+, Borderless Design, White View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2779-HD-PRO 68.58 Cm (27) FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | 1Ms| 180Hz | HDR10 | Free Sync| sRGB 104% | Eye Care |HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 55.88 Cm 27 | 185 Hz| IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor | 1ms | HDR10| FreeSync | 137% sRGB | Height Adjustment |Swivel, Tilt, Pivot | Eye Care| 2 x HDMI | DP View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
ViewSonic (USA Brand) (68.58 Cm) 27-inch 240Hz IPS QHD 2K 2560 x 1440p Gaming Monitor,1ms, HDR10, FreeSync, 137% sRGB, Tilt, Eye Care, 2 x HDMI, Display Port - VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
ViewSonic (from USA) - VX3276-MHD-3 81.28 Cm (32) FHD IPS Monitor | Super Clear IPS Panel |1Ms Response time| HDR10 | Dual Speaker |Eye-Care| HDMI| DP Port | Srgb104%| HDMI |Variable Refresh Rate. View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA2708-4K-MHD, 27-inch (68.58cm) 4K UHD Monitor, SuperClear® IPS, HDR10, sRGB 104%, 1.07B Colors, Dual Speakers, Dual HDMI 2.0, DP, Eye ProTech+, 3-Sided Frameless, Slim Design View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
ViewSonic (from USA) – V2209-H-2 22-inch (55.88 cm) FHD 1080p SuperClear® IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 1ms, 104% sRGB, HDMI, VGA, Eye ProTech+, Win. & macOS Tested, 3-Side Borderless, Wall Mount, Wide Angle View Details
|
₹7,111
|
|
|
Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Dell-P2425H 24 (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor, IPS Panel, Refresh Rate 100Hz, Response Time-5ms G-to-G (Fast Mode), 99% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (Typical) View Details
|
₹12,801
|
|
|
Dell SE2425H 24/60.96cm FHD Monitor|5ms|75Hz|VA Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|3000:1 Contrast Ratio|Brightness 250 cd/m2|Ports 1x HDMI, 1x VGA|Tilt|Antiglare|Narrow Bezel|Eye Comfort Technology View Details
|
₹8,199
|
|
|
Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free View Details
|
₹14,799
|
|
|
Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor, 8MS Grey-to-Grey Response Time (Normal Mode), Built-in Dual 3W Integrated Speakers, 1.07 Billion Colors, Platinum Silver (Latest Model) View Details
|
₹31,333
|
|
|
Dell-S2722QCm, 27(68.58 cm) 4K 3840x2160 at 60Hz, IPS- Panel, Built-in Devices USB-C Hub, Built-in Dual Speakers (3w), Brightness 350 cd/m², ColourSupport 16.07m, ResponseTime, 4 ms (G-To-GG Extream) View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Dell 27(68.58 cm) S2722DC, QHD Monitor, Built in Dual Speakers & USB-C Hub, IPS Panel, Refresh Rate:75Hz, ResponseTime:4ms, Colour Gamut: 99% sRGB, Ports: 1xHDMI, 1xUSB-C, 2xUSB 3.2, 1xAudio Line Out View Details
|
₹22,399
|
|
|
Dell S2721QSM (68.58 cm) 4K Monitor UHD 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, IPS Panel, Built-in Dual Speakers, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 4MS (Extream), Anti-Glare 3H Hardness, 1.07 Billion Colors, 5 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹29,911
|
|
|
Acer RS242Y W 23.8 Inch Smart Full HD IPS Backit LED Monitor with WebOS I iOT Device I Airplay, Miracast, Wireless Mirroring, Bluetooth Support I HDR10 I Ergo Stand I Remote Control I Stereo Speakers View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Acer RS272 W 27 Inch Smart Full HD IPS Backit LED Monitor with WebOS I iOT Device I Airplay, Miracast, Wireless Mirroring, Bluetooth Support I HDR10 I Ergo Stand I Remote Control I Stereo Speakers View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Acer Nitro XV272U V3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560 x 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Delta E<1, DCI-P3 95% I 180Hz Refresh Rate, 0.5ms Resonse Time I HDR 400 I AMD Free Sync I Eyesafe Certified View Details
|
₹15,449
|
|
|
Acer Nitro VG271U M3 27 inch IPS WQHD 2560x1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight LED LCD Monitor I 180Hz Refresh Rate I 0.5 MS Response I DCI-P3 95%, HDR10 support I 2x HDMI, 1x DP I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers View Details
|
₹14,480
|
|
|
Acer EK220Q E3 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 99% SRGB I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Acer SA272 G0 27 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim (7.2mm Thick) Backlight LED Monitor I Zero Frame I 120Hz Refresh I 1 MS VRB I Adaptive Sync I 1xHDMI 1xVGA I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care I Eco Display View Details
|
₹8,899
|
|
|
Acer Predator XB253Q F 24.5 Inch Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 LED Gaming Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 300Hz Refresh Rate I AMD FreeSync I HDR 10, 99% sRGB I Eye Care, Ergo Stand, 2 x HDMI, 1DP, Stereo Speakers View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
