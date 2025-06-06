Meta AI’s experimental smart glasses: Advanced sensors let them see, hear, and even sense how you feel

What if your next smart glasses could track your movement, gaze, and even health variables like your heart rate to assess what’s happening in your surroundings and how you’re reacting to it? Yeah, that sounds like a stretch right now, but if Meta’s ambitions come to fruition, its Project Aria Gen 2 devices could take eyewear computing to a truly new dimension. Meta AI’s experimental smart glasses see, hear, and sense your world.(Meta)

We must note that the Aria Gen 2 glasses are currently reserved for select researchers, and the less advanced Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses came out only recently. Unlike them, the Aria Gen 2 would be loaded with an advanced suite of sensors and cameras to collect real-world data.

How would these glasses work?

At the heart of the Aria Gen 2 are multiple computer vision cameras capable of capturing an 80-degree view, measuring depth and distance with remarkable accuracy. They also feature sophisticated eye-tracking, hand movement detection, and even a pulse sensor in the nose pad, all working together to interpret users’ actions, focus, and emotional responses. This sensory fusion allows researchers to teach machines to observe, understand, and interact with the world in ways that mimic human perception.

But that’s not all. Meta’s vision extends far beyond today’s wearable gadgets. The company sees these research tools as a foundation for future devices that could blur the line between human and machine interaction. While the Aria Gen 2 isn’t available for purchase (well, because it’s still not a fully finished product) and access is limited to approved applicants, the insights gained could soon shape the next generation of smart glasses for everyone.

What is Meta trying to achieve?

What’s Meta’s goal with Project Meta’s Project Aria Gen 2? A future where AI and augmented reality work seamlessly together - not just to deliver notifications, but to help machines learn from our real-world experiences. Imagine your glasses recognising when you’re searching for a misplaced wallet and alerting you - or even guiding a smart assistant to help you find it. Although we’re not there yet, Meta’s research suggests it’s only a matter of time before these innovations reach the mainstream.

It’s unclear if the Aria Gen 2 will ever be available to the public, but it’s possible that some iteration of it would see the light of day in the near-future. Such products are essentially laying the groundwork for innovations that have the potential to change how we live, work, and connect. Swapping out your smartphone for smart glasses is not a far-fetched idea, but for now, we’ve got to keep using these brick smartphones.