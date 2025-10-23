Meta laying off 600 from its AI lab amid internal restructuring, read memo sent to employees

Meta is laying off around 600 employees from its superintelligence lab, according to a report by Axios. The move was confirmed in an internal memo by Alexandr Wang, Meta’s Chief AI Officer, marking a significant shift in how the company is managing its artificial intelligence ambitions. Meta set to lay off around 600 employees working in AI despite billions of dollars of investment: (REUTERS)

Part of Meta’s ‘Year of Efficiency’

In the memo sent to staff on Wednesday, Wang said the restructuring aims to make decision-making faster and improve accountability. “By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will be more load-bearing and have more scope and impact,” he wrote.

This mirrors Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” strategy, which has guided the company’s broader cost-cutting and reorganisation efforts since early 2023. Zuckerberg previously said that a leaner structure allows teams to execute faster and innovate more effectively, a philosophy that now appears to extend deep into Meta’s AI operations.

Meta’s AI hiring spree and internal reshuffle

The cuts come after a particularly active summer for Meta in AI recruitment. The company hired more than 50 top researchers from rival firms such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, reportedly offering multimillion-dollar compensation packages to lure top talent.

However, the shake-up does not appear to represent a retreat from Meta’s AI ambitions. Instead, the company is reorganising teams to sharpen focus and eliminate overlap within its AI divisions. According to internal discussions, most employees affected by this round of cuts are expected to find new roles elsewhere within Meta.

Staying competitive in the AI arms race

Meta remains locked in fierce competition with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind to develop next-generation AI models. Its superintelligence lab was created to accelerate breakthroughs in large-scale model training, AI reasoning, and multimodal systems, all areas where rivals have made major strides in recent months.

While Meta’s restructuring may streamline operations, it also highlights the pressures of maintaining pace in an increasingly expensive race toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). As Meta balances cost efficiency with innovation, its next moves will be closely watched across Silicon Valley’s rapidly evolving AI landscape.