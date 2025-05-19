Microsoft Build 2025: How to watch live stream, register, and what to expect from the event
May 19, 2025 01:09 PM IST
Microsoft Build 2025 kicks off today, May 19. Here's how to watch the live stream and what to expect.
You may be interested in
28% OFF
Lenovo LOQ (83DV007GIN) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)
- Luna Grey
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
₹80,990₹112,990
Get This
41% OFF
Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)
- Jade Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
₹69,990₹118,990
Get This
33% OFF
Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)
- Cool Silver
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
₹77,990₹116,990
Get This
14% OFF
MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)
- Classic Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 1 TB SSD
₹58,990₹68,990
Get This
55% OFF
HP 15s Ey1509AU
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹26,990₹59,999
Get This
10% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- 6.7 inches Display Size
₹109,999₹121,999
Get This