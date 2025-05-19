Menu Explore
Microsoft Build 2025: How to watch live stream, register, and what to expect from the event

ByShaurya Sharma
May 19, 2025 01:09 PM IST

Microsoft Build 2025 kicks off today, May 19. Here's how to watch the live stream and what to expect.

If you have been looking forward to the Microsoft Build keynote, you won’t have to wait for it any longer as it is set to begin soon, later today, May 19. Microsoft says every keynote, breakout session, demo theater, and even our hands-on labs are going to be available to stream, live or on-demand, and this will be completely free. This, of course, gets you access to some insightful developer content. Here’s what you need to know about the Microsoft Build 2025 event. Read on.

Microsoft Build 2025: Here's how to watch the live stream sessions.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)
Microsoft Build 2025: Here's how to watch the live stream sessions.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)

Microsoft Build 2025 keynote: Here is how and when you can live stream

The Microsoft Build day one keynote will begin in India today, May 19, at 9:30 PM.

In order to watch the keynote, you can simply visit Microsoft's YouTube channel where you will find the live stream scheduled. Alternatively, you can tune into this article at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time and find the live stream in the embed below.

Do note that May 19 and May 20 will have dedicated keynotes, which are going to begin at 9:30 PM. These will be preceded by live breakout sessions. Starting May 21, there will be live breakout sessions and on-demand content. For this, we recommend you register on the Microsoft Build website, which you can access from right here. There is a five-day agenda, which culminates on May 23. You can simply register for free.

Microsoft Build 2025: What to expect

Microsoft has said that this year's programme for Microsoft Build 2025 will have extensive coverage. It is expected to feature content for Visual Studio users, detailed discussions on key topics, advancements in .NET, and demonstrations of GitHub Copilot within Visual Studio.

There will be a focus on AI agents and how Copilot Studio is delivering business value. This will be illustrated with customer success stories. In addition, there is also going to be a focus on Windows Copilot runtime, and more.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Microsoft Build 2025: How to watch live stream, register, and what to expect from the event
