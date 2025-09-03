Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals the 5 AI prompts behind his productivity

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has shared how he uses generative AI in his everyday work to stay ahead in a fast-changing corporate world. In a recent LinkedIn post, Nadella revealed the five prompts he relies on through Microsoft’s Copilot, powered by GPT-5, to organise meetings, track projects, and make sharper decisions. Leaders of some of the biggest tech giants in the world are using AI to cut through routine tasks and focus on bigger decisions.(File Photo)

The billionaire tech leader said AI has introduced a “new layer of intelligence” across his workflow, enabling him to focus more on strategic outcomes than routine tasks. His disclosure comes at a time when automation and AI adoption are reshaping roles across industries, creating both opportunities and anxieties.

Satya Nadella shares the 5 AI prompts that are effectively helping him with meetings, track projects and organise workflow.(LinkedIn)

The five prompts powering Nadella’s workflow

Meeting readiness: “Based on my prior interactions with [/person], give me 5 things likely top of mind for our next meeting.”

Project updates: “Draft a project update based on emails, chats, and all meetings in [/series]: KPIs vs. targets, wins/losses, risks, competitive moves, plus likely tough questions and answers.”

Launch tracking: “Are we on track for the [Product] launch in November? Check eng progress, pilot program results, risks. Give me a probability.”

Time analysis: “Review my calendar and email from the last month and create 5 to 7 buckets for projects I spend most time on, with % of time spent and short descriptions.”

Email prep: “Review [/select email] + prep me for the next meeting in [/series], based on past manager and team discussions.”

For Nadella, these prompts ensure he enters meetings well-informed, monitors business outcomes closely, and makes decisions with timely context.

How other business leaders are using AI

Nadella is not the only one who uses AI to boost his productivity. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has spoken about using AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity as daily tutors, helping him learn complex topics step by step.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman, while still preferring pen and paper at times, admits he uses ChatGPT for email management, document summaries, and even learning how to manage fatherhood responsibilities more effectively.

Effective prompting is the key

While advanced AI models are now more forgiving about exact wording, experts say clear communication remains crucial. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, advises that if a prompt confuses a colleague, it will likely confuse the model as well. Iteration also plays a key role: refining instructions, pointing out errors, and being specific can lead to better outcomes.

As Nadella’s example shows, AI is moving beyond being a trend to becoming an integral part of leadership workflows. For business leaders under pressure to adapt, these prompts may serve as a glimpse into how the future of productivity is being redefined at the very top.