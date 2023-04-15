Microsoft hits pause on new Xbox home UI experiment as fans demand for breathing space

Microsoft's new Xbox Home UI, which was tested last year, is set to release in 2023. However, fans have been less than impressed with the current tiled interface, which fails to showcase the dynamic backgrounds and wallpapers available on the console. Instead, the new Xbox Home UI has turned into a massive Xbox Game Pass advertisement. Xbox fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the new Xbox Home UI, however, the new interface has not received a warm welcome from fans due to its tiled design.

Fortunately, Microsoft is listening to feedback and acknowledging the crowded interface. In a recent blog post, Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead of Xbox experiences, announced that the company is working on refreshing the Home experience, focusing on balancing accessibility, function, and community needs.

"We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded," Krislov said. "We’re working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience."

As a result, Microsoft is removing the new Xbox Home UI for testers and pausing the experiment to prepare for bigger changes. Krislov has promised that the Xbox team will share more on the new Xbox Home UI soon.

Microsoft's decision to pause and make changes is encouraging for Xbox fans. The company has redesigned the Xbox dashboard several times over the past decade and has added some useful features in recent years. The integration of Discord, a night mode, and energy-saving options are just a few of the features that Microsoft has added.

Also read | Redfall Vampire Shooter stakes a claim on Xbox, but launches without 60 FPS

While the new Xbox Home UI's release date is still far away, fans can take comfort in knowing that Microsoft is working hard to incorporate their feedback into the new design. Hopefully, the refreshed Home experience will showcase the console's dynamic backgrounds and allow for greater customization. We'll just have to wait and see what Microsoft has in store for us!