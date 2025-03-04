Microsoft is shutting down Skype: Here’s how to transition to Teams smoothly

Microsoft is shutting down Skype after nearly two decades. The company revealed in late February that the platform will be discontinued on May 5 2025, meaning there are only a couple of months left until it is finally taken down. But what’s the alternative? Well, Microsoft is encouraging users to move to Microsoft Teams Free, which offers the same core experience and call features as Skype while also expanding on them. Teams includes additional features such as hosting meetings, managing calendars, and more. Microsoft is replacing Skype with Teams Free.(AP)

How to get started with Microsoft Teams Free

Microsoft has announced a transition period until May 5, during which Teams Free users will still be able to call and chat with Skype users, and vice versa. However, Microsoft is no longer offering paid Skype features to new customers.

Step 1: Download Microsoft Teams

In the Skype app, you may receive a notification prompting you to start using Microsoft Teams. Tap ‘Start using Teams’to start the download. Alternatively, you can download Microsoft Teams separately from the official website by clicking here.

Step 2: Sign in

Once installed, open Microsoft Teams and sign in using your Microsoft account or your existing Skype account. After signing in, tap ‘Get Started’.

Step 3: Verify your details

Confirm your profile picture and select ‘Continue’. You may also be prompted to verify your first and last name. Once done, tap ‘Confirm’.

Your Teams Free account is now set up, and you can access Teams using your Skype account.

Don't Have To Worry About Skype Chats

Microsoft has also ensured a seamless transition, if you log in with your Skype account, your chats and contacts will automatically appear, allowing you to pick up right where you left off.