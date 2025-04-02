Microsoft’s infamous Blue Screen of Death is no longer going to blue – ‘BSOD’ explained

If you have used a Windows PC, you have likely encountered an infamous problem known as the Microsoft Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).It is easily recognisable by a sad emoji face and the message: "Your PC ran into a problem that it couldn't handle, and now it needs to restart." The 'BSOD' often indicates a problem with your device.(Unsplash)

This screen is iconic because it has traditionally been displayed in blue. However, Microsoft is now changing its appearance. The screen will no longer be blue but will instead adopt a more traditional colour scheme. Additionally, the emoji will be removed. This change was spotted in the Windows 11 preview (version 24H2). The error screen now appears black—and in some cases, green if running an Insider or test version of Windows.

What else is being changed?

The error message has been simplified. Previously, it stated: "Your PC ran into a problem that it couldn't handle, and now it needs to restart." The new version simply reads: "Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart," accompanied by a percentage indicator.

Alongside this, the reason for the crash is now displayed at the bottom flanked by smaller text.

What even is the Microsoft Blue Screen of Death?

Microsoft describes blue screen errors—or the Blue Screen of Death, as it is commonly known—as an error that occurs when a serious problem causes Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly. This is done to prevent data loss. The error message may also state: "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer."

Blue screen errors can be caused by various issues, including hardware failures, driver conflicts, and software problems. To help identify the cause, the error screen often displays a STOP code, such as “PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA.”

How to solve Blue Screen of Death errors?

Microsoft offers several solutions to resolve these errors, including removing any newly installed hardware, starting your PC in safe mode, checking the Device Manager, ensuring there is enough free space on the hard drive, installing the latest Windows updates, and restoring Windows if necessary.

