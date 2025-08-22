Microsoft’s Xbox app makes PC gaming easier with the new My apps tab feature

Microsoft is testing a new “My apps” feature in the Xbox app for Windows, designed to make it easier for gamers to access games, utilities, and competing storefronts from one location. This update is especially useful on handheld Windows 11 devices like the Xbox Ally and ROG Ally. Microsoft’s Xbox app adds My apps tab to unify games, browsers and storefronts (Xbox Game Studios)

The new tab lets users locate, launch, and download third-party apps without leaving the Xbox interface. Devin Dhaliwal, Xbox product manager, explained that “My apps” supports an aggregated gaming library, creating a streamlined experience for PC players. This means gamers can spend less time navigating the desktop or Microsoft Store and more time playing.

The Xbox app already supports platforms like Steam, Battle.net, and Ubisoft Connect, allowing users to view multiple libraries in one place. “My apps” extends this by including browsers and gaming utilities, giving users a single hub to manage all necessary software. Early testing shows that apps like Chrome and Battle.net launch directly if installed, while apps like GOG Galaxy can be downloaded within the Xbox interface. Some installations failed during beta testing, which is expected, but Microsoft plans to expand support and improve reliability over time. This feature responds to the growing need for portable and user-friendly gaming solutions. Handheld devices benefit from a consolidated interface that reduces friction and simplifies navigation. Gamers can now move between tools, games, and stores efficiently.

What to expect from this feature?

Beyond convenience, this move highlights Microsoft’s long-term vision for combining the strengths of Windows and Xbox. The company aims to make the Xbox app the go-to platform for PC gamers, offering not just a library of titles but also access to the software and services needed to support gaming. By bringing third-party apps into the same space, Microsoft is positioning the Xbox app as an all-in-one solution for gaming management.

Gamers can expect this feature to evolve over the coming months as Microsoft expands support and improves stability. The integration of additional apps, smoother installation processes, and a more robust library experience will make the Xbox app a true hub for both casual and hardcore PC gamers. The new “My apps” tab demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to creating a cohesive ecosystem for PC gaming. By centralising apps and stores within the Xbox app, Microsoft simplifies management and strengthens its position as a hub for modern PC gamers.