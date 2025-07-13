Missed these 6 key checks after a Samsung security update? You could be at risk

Samsung regularly releases security patches to keep devices safe from threats like malware and data theft. While these updates might not grab headlines like new operating system releases, they play a crucial role in protecting your phone and personal information. Once a security patch has been installed, Samsung users should review certain settings to ensure that their device continues to run smoothly and securely. Samsung users should check these key settings after every security update to maintain device security and performance.(Samsung)

Samsung devices benefit from Samsung Knox, a security platform offering multiple layers of protection, including data encryption and real-time threat monitoring. Still, security updates can sometimes reset or change settings, which is why users should perform a quick check after each patch.

Here are six key things Samsung users should verify after installing a security update:

1. Review App Permissions

Although app permissions typically remain unchanged after a security patch, it’s wise to review them regularly. Check permissions for any new apps or those you’ve recently reactivated. Limiting unnecessary permissions reduces the risk of data exposure through third-party applications.

2. Check Biometric Authentication

Biometric data like fingerprints and facial recognition usually stay intact after updates, but confirming this is a good habit. Some updates improve biometric algorithms, so if you experience recognition issues, try resetting your biometric data or ensuring your phone’s software is fully updated.

3. Re-check Charging Settings

Security patches can sometimes reset charging preferences. Review settings like fast charging and super fast charging, especially if you own devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus or Ultra. Disabling fast charging can help extend battery lifespan when you don’t need a quick boost.

4. Review Battery Settings

Battery optimisation settings might revert to default after an update, potentially causing faster battery drain. Check features like battery protection, which manages charging thresholds to avoid overcharging. Samsung offers options that limit charging to 80% while you sleep or prevent constant 100% charging, both helping preserve battery health.

5. Re-evaluate Security Settings

Security settings might reset to default after updates. Double-check important features such as two-factor authentication, Find My Mobile options, and theft protection tools like Identity Check and Remote Lock. These settings help safeguard your device and personal data.

6. Verify Update Success

Finally, confirm that the security patch was installed correctly. Go to the Software Information section to see the current security patch level. You should also check Google Play system updates to ensure your apps receive the latest vulnerability fixes and performance improvements.

In short, by taking these post-update steps, Samsung users can make the most of their device’s security features and avoid disruptions. Also, regular checks after security patches will help you maintain optimal performance and strengthen your defence against digital threats.