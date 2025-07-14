Mivi AI Buds: Human-like AI, local manufacturing, and voice avatars- All made in India
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 02:33 PM IST
Mivi co-founder Midhula Devabhaktuni explains how the India-made Mivi AI Buds are ushering in a new era of conversational audio tech with AI Avatars.
You may be interested in
50% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54
₹4,999₹9,999
Check Details
85% OFF
Boult Z20 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear Buds with 51H Playtime, Zen™ Calling ENC Mic, Made in India, Low Latency Gaming, Touch Controls, Rich Bass Drivers, TWS Earbuds Bluetooth Wireless (Pine Green)
- Boult Z20 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear Buds with 51H Playtime
- Zen™ Calling ENC Mic
- Made in India
₹799₹5,499
Check Details
63% OFF
Boult Newly Launched Astra Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds, Made in India (Somky Metal)
- Boult Newly Launched Astra Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime
- Built-in App Support
- 45ms Low Latency Gaming
₹1,299₹3,499
Check Details
80% OFF
boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025), 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Audio LDAC, 6Mics AI-ENx, 80 Hrs Battery, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Velvet Grey)
- boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025)
- 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC
- Spatial Audio
₹2,999₹14,990
Check Details
70% OFF
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS501 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Quad mic ENC, 10mm Driver, Dual Device Pairing, Dual Color Tones, BT v5.3 (Midnight Blue)
- Noise Newly Launched Buds VS501 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime
- Quad mic ENC
- 10mm Driver
₹899₹2,999
Check Details
66% OFF
Boult Newly Launched Astra Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds, Made in India (White Opal)
- Boult Newly Launched Astra Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime
- Built-in App Support
- 45ms Low Latency Gaming
₹1,199₹3,499
Check Details
69% OFF
Boult Newly Launched Astra Neo Bluetooth Earbuds with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth, IPX5 Wireless Earbuds Black
- Boult Newly Launched Astra Neo Bluetooth Earbuds with 70H Playtime
- 40mm Bass Drivers
- Zen™ ENC Mic
₹1,099₹3,499
Check Details
75% OFF
Leaf Buds X214 True Wireless Earbuds AI Sound App, 40H Playtime, AI ENC, HD Calling, 2 EQ Modes, Fast Charging(10min=210min), 13mm Driver with Deep Bass, Bluetooth v5.4 TWS (Blood Black)
- Leaf Buds X214 True Wireless Earbuds AI Sound App
- 40H Playtime
- AI ENC
₹739₹2,999
Check Details
70% OFF
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS601 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Transparent Case Lid, Quad Mic ENC, Dual Device Pairing, 10Mm Driver, BT V5.3 (Graphite Black)
- Noise Newly Launched Buds VS601 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime
- Transparent Case Lid
- Quad Mic ENC
₹1,199₹3,999
Check Details