Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Mivi AI Buds: Human-like AI, local manufacturing, and voice avatars- All made in India

Aishwarya Panda
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 02:33 PM IST

Mivi co-founder Midhula Devabhaktuni explains how the India-made Mivi AI Buds are ushering in a new era of conversational audio tech with AI Avatars. 

India-based audio brand Mivi is making headlines with the launch of its first AI-driven personal assistant, Mivi AI, and the upcoming release of Mivi AI Buds. Designed and developed entirely in India, the new TWS earbuds aim to deliver human-like conversations through intelligent AI Avatars, setting a new benchmark in audio tech.

Mivi AI Buds are India’s first AI-powered TWS earbuds offering human-like conversations through personalised Avatars.(Mivi)

Speaking to Hindustan Times Technology, Midhula Devabhaktuni, co-founder of Mivi, highlighted the unique capabilities of the assistant: “It can be your personal news reporter, chef to provide instructions on how to cook, your wellness coach, your nutritionist that reminds you of daily targets.”

Unlike conventional voice assistants that follow a Q&A format, Mivi AI offers contextual and memory-based conversations. It evolves over time by learning user habits, preferences, and even tone of communication. “It will start learning about the user and create a persona, learning about preferences, dislikes, response styles, habits, and as simple as favourite foods,” Midhula explained.

To protect user privacy, Mivi has implemented end-to-end encryption. Users will be able to customise or delete specific pieces of information—like preferred cuisines or interests—via a companion app. “Users will also be able to view the data Mivi AI has gathered about them and choose to remove it,” she added.

The AI Avatars, including Chef, Guru, and Wellness Coach, are core to the experience. “Avatars provide context-based and tailored responses. For example, the Chef Avatar won’t just tell you how to marinate chicken—it understands time, waits during the marination, and resumes with the next step after,” she explained. “It’s like your mother guiding you through the process.”

Midhula revealed that Mivi developed its own custom chip to process AI interactions in real time, embedded within the compact design of the earbuds. “We built a neural network trained on thousands of voice samples from different Indian regions, where language and accent vary every hundred kilometres,” she said. The entire system—from hardware to firmware and app interface—has been built from scratch at Mivi’s Hyderabad facility.

The company is expecting strong demand following the launch. “We are targeting to do 5 lakh units in year one for the Mivi AI Buds,” said Midhula. “The technology and devices are manufactured, designed, and developed in India. We have about 15,500 people working, with about 80% being women.”

Mivi is also preparing to launch India’s largest audio manufacturing unit, spread across two acres, in the coming months.

When asked why Mivi calls its product the world’s first “human-like AI,” Midhula pointed out, “Mivi AI is not just an AI tool like Google Assistant or ChatGPT. It’s a natively AI audio product built for fluid, natural, voice-first interaction.” She emphasised that Mivi AI doesn’t rely on screens or typing and instead brings conversation back to the centre of tech.

“Mivi AI is India's answer to the world of where India's AI lies,” she said. “Everybody is building something, and we are consuming. This is our chance to give it to the world and say, ‘India is also making leaps and bounds in AI.”

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
