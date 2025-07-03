Search
Mivi AI Buds with multi-language interaction feature launched at 6,999

ByAyushmann Chawla
Jul 03, 2025 04:26 PM IST

Mivi AI Buds support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, 3D Soundstage, Spatial Audio, and include quad microphones for active noise cancellation.

Indian electronics manufacturer Mivi has introduced AI Buds, a pair of wireless earphones that include a built-in voice assistant designed for multi-language interaction. The product will be available from 4 July on Flipkart and Mivi’s official website, priced at 6,999.

The AI Buds do not support iOS app functionality at launch and will be limited to Android devices via the Mivi AI app.
The AI Buds feature a proprietary voice assistant called Mivi AI. The assistant responds to the wake phrase “Hi Mivi” and supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati. Users can ask questions or request assistance without switching between language settings.

The assistant supports different functions through Avatars, which are pre-defined modules:

-Guru Avatar answers general knowledge questions.
-Interviewer Avatar provides mock interviews and feedback.
-Chef Avatar guides users through cooking steps.
-Wellness Coach Avatar responds to user inputs during conversations.
-News Reporter Avatar delivers news updates based on user interests.

Users manage AI settings and features through the Mivi AI App, available on the Google Play Store.

Specifications and Features

The AI Buds support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, 3D Soundstage, Spatial Audio, and include quad microphones for active noise cancellation. The company states that the device offers up to 40 hours of battery life. The Buds are powered by custom firmware developed by Mivi to optimise voice assistant performance and battery efficiency.

The company reports that it has trained the AI system on a wide range of Indian voice samples and accents.

Manufacturing and Availability

The product is designed and manufactured in India. According to Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder of Mivi, the launch is aligned with national AI development programmes. The company aims to offer a voice-first interface for general use cases without a screen interface.

The AI Buds do not support iOS app functionality at launch and will be limited to Android devices via the Mivi AI app.

