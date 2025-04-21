Mobile phones set to launch in India in April 2025: CMF Phone 2 Pro, Moto Razr 60 and more

Upcoming smartphone launches: If you’ve been considering a smartphone upgrade, the last week, then the last week of April 2025 could be the best time. This month, more than a dozen new phones have been launched in the Indian market. Now, in the coming week, leading smartphone brands like Nothing, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and more are gearing up to launch their latest devices in the Indian market. Let’s take a closer look at these top 5 upcoming smartphones in India and what makes them stand out. Let’s take a closer look at top 5 upcoming smartphones in India and what makes them stand out.(Pexels)

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch in India on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST. It follows the CMF Phone 1, which launched in July 2024. The device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. For photography, it will feature a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera offering 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A recent Geekbench listing, first reported by 91Mobiles, confirmed the presence of Android 15 OS and 8GB of RAM, with potential other configurations available at launch. Although the price is not yet revealed, the CMF Phone 1 debuted at Rs. 15,999. Moreover, like other CMF and Nothing products, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola is likely to introduce a new Razr Ultra device equipped with an upgraded chip as part of its upcoming Razr 60 series. The launch is expected to take place on April 24, and the Razr 60 Ultra may become the first foldable phone of 2025. According to 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, combined with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is expected to include a 7-inch folding AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Previous Razr models used a 6.9-inch panel. The outer cover display is likely to remain at 4 inches. The device is also expected to carry two 50MP cameras on the rear and a 50MP camera on the front. Furthermore, It is also said to pack a larger 4,700 mAh battery.

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest 5G smartphone- Vivo T4 5G on 22 April in India. The company claims it will be the thinnest phone with a 7,300mAh battery, measuring just 0.789cm in thickness. The Vivo T4 5G is likely to support a 90W FlashCharge technology. Reports suggest that the Vivo T4 5G will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, Vivo T4 5G is expected to feature a 50MP camera on the back panel, and a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on April 24. According to the 91Mobiles report, the device will be priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Oppo A5 Pro 5G will come with a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device is also likely to be powered by a 5,800mAh battery coupled with a 45W fast charging. For photography, the device is expected to feature a 50MP rear camera.

Realme 14T 5G

Realme 14T is set to launch in India on 25 April. The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate. Realme 14T is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and could launch with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device may run on Android 15-based Realme UI out of the box. Realme 14T is also set to feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance. The device might be offered in three colour options - Silken Green, Violet Grace and Satin Ink.