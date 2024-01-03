close_game
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays: Check out all rewards and milestones

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays: Check out all rewards and milestones

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 03, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Keep reading to know more about all rewards and milestones for the Monopoly Go festive event spanning two days

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event, which is currently live, offers players a plethora of rewards upon reaching each milestone. The holiday event is set to end on January 4 at 10 am ET. During this festive event, the more points you score, the more rewards you get to achieve. The rewards include dice rolls, cash prizes, sticker packs, and boosters like Rent Frenzy, Cash Grab, and High Roller. Once you complete all milestones, you will be eligible for a grand prize of 6,300 dice rolls.

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays(X, formerly Twitter)
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays(X, formerly Twitter)

Here is the full list of all rewards and milestones:

  1. 15 points for 15 Dice Rolls
  2. 10 points for Cash Prize
  3. 15 points for Sticker Pack
  4. 80 points for 120 Dice Rolls
  5. 15 points for Cash Prize
  6. 20 points for Sticker Pack
  7. 25 points for 10-min Rent Frenzy
  8. 30 points for Cash Prize
  9. 180 points for 225 Dice Rolls
  10. 35 points for Cash Prize
  11. 40 points for Sticker Pack
  12. 50 points for Cash Prize
  13. 300 points for 350 Dice Rolls
  14. 55 points for Cash Prize
  15. 50 points for 10-min Cash Grab
  16. 60 points for Cash Prize
  17. 70 points for Sticker Pack
  18. 700 points for 720 Dice Rolls
  19. 70 points for Cash Prize
  20. 80 points for Sticker Pack
  21. 100 points for Cash Prize
  22. 1200 points for 1100 Dice Rolls
  23. 150 points for 15-min High Roller
  24. 140 points for Cash Prize
  25. 175 points for 160 Dice Rolls
  26. 1000 points for Cash Prize
  27. 200 points for Sticker Pack
  28. 300 points for 240 Dice Rolls
  29. 350 points for Cash Prize
  30. 1800 points for 1500 Dice Rolls
  31. 500 points for Cash Prize
  32. 750 points for Cash Prize
  33. 800 points for Sticker Pack
  34. 900 points for Cash Prize
  35. 2800 points for 2200 Dice Rolls
  36. 1000 points for Sticker Pack
  37. 1100 points for 25-min Rent Frenzy
  38. 1200 points for Cash Prize
  39. 2500 points for Cash Prize
  40. 1300 points for 850 Dice Rolls
  41. 1400 points for Sticker Pack
  42. 1500 points for Cash Prize
  43. 6000 points for 6300 Dice Rolls

