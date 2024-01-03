Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays: Check out all rewards and milestones

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event, which is currently live, offers players a plethora of rewards upon reaching each milestone. The holiday event is set to end on January 4 at 10 am ET. During this festive event, the more points you score, the more rewards you get to achieve. The rewards include dice rolls, cash prizes, sticker packs, and boosters like Rent Frenzy, Cash Grab, and High Roller. Once you complete all milestones, you will be eligible for a grand prize of 6,300 dice rolls.

