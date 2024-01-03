Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays: Check out all rewards and milestones
Jan 03, 2024 08:16 PM IST
Keep reading to know more about all rewards and milestones for the Monopoly Go festive event spanning two days
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event, which is currently live, offers players a plethora of rewards upon reaching each milestone. The holiday event is set to end on January 4 at 10 am ET. During this festive event, the more points you score, the more rewards you get to achieve. The rewards include dice rolls, cash prizes, sticker packs, and boosters like Rent Frenzy, Cash Grab, and High Roller. Once you complete all milestones, you will be eligible for a grand prize of 6,300 dice rolls.
Here is the full list of all rewards and milestones:
- 15 points for 15 Dice Rolls
- 10 points for Cash Prize
- 15 points for Sticker Pack
- 80 points for 120 Dice Rolls
- 15 points for Cash Prize
- 20 points for Sticker Pack
- 25 points for 10-min Rent Frenzy
- 30 points for Cash Prize
- 180 points for 225 Dice Rolls
- 35 points for Cash Prize
- 40 points for Sticker Pack
- 50 points for Cash Prize
- 300 points for 350 Dice Rolls
- 55 points for Cash Prize
- 50 points for 10-min Cash Grab
- 60 points for Cash Prize
- 70 points for Sticker Pack
- 700 points for 720 Dice Rolls
- 70 points for Cash Prize
- 80 points for Sticker Pack
- 100 points for Cash Prize
- 1200 points for 1100 Dice Rolls
- 150 points for 15-min High Roller
- 140 points for Cash Prize
- 175 points for 160 Dice Rolls
- 1000 points for Cash Prize
- 200 points for Sticker Pack
- 300 points for 240 Dice Rolls
- 350 points for Cash Prize
- 1800 points for 1500 Dice Rolls
- 500 points for Cash Prize
- 750 points for Cash Prize
- 800 points for Sticker Pack
- 900 points for Cash Prize
- 2800 points for 2200 Dice Rolls
- 1000 points for Sticker Pack
- 1100 points for 25-min Rent Frenzy
- 1200 points for Cash Prize
- 2500 points for Cash Prize
- 1300 points for 850 Dice Rolls
- 1400 points for Sticker Pack
- 1500 points for Cash Prize
- 6000 points for 6300 Dice Rolls
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Share this article