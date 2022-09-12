Moon-shaped resort proposed in Dubai: All you need to know about ‘Moon Dubai’

Dubai, which already has the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, may soon get another engineering marvel: a massive resort resembling the moon. According to a report in Arabian Business, the $5 billion project has been proposed by Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR), which is calling it ‘Moon Dubai’.

Here's all you need to know about it:

(1.) Moon Dubai, a brainchild of MWR's Sandra Matthews and Michael Henderson, will have a ‘lunar surface’, and be surrounded by a ‘lunar colony’. Once fully built, the resort will comfortably accommodate 10 million visitors annually, Matthews and Henderson said.

(2.) The ‘lunar colony’, they said, will help guests experience 'affordable space tourism' on ground in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest city. The colony is expected to be large enough to welcome 2.5 million guests annually, the duo added.

(3.) The company aims to build the resort in 48 months, and give it a height of 735 feet (225 metres).

(4.) The building is expected to have, among other things, a training platform for space agencies and astronauts, as well as luxurious private residences called ‘Sky Villas’.

(5.) Approximately 300 ‘Sky Villa’ units will be available for purchase, and their buyers will become members of an exclusive private members club.

(6.) Guests at Moon Dubai will also be treated to a spa and wellness section, a night club, event centre, global meeting place, lounge, and ‘moon shuttle’. Moon World is yet to reveal details of this shuttle.

(7.) The project is proposed to operate under the the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification, a 5-star built-out standard, and a 5-diamond resort operational standard.

