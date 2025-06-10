‘Most advanced foldable’: Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 ultra-slim design

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, in July 2025. As we wait to get an official launch date, the South Korean giant has been teasing its book-style foldable, creating hype around the new models. Now, in the latest tease, Samsung teased that the Galaxy Z Series will be the “thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable.” This new teaser aligns with the previous leak surrounding Galaxy Z Fold 7 being the slimmest foldable ever, leaving several foldables behind in thinness. Alongside flaunting a slim design, Apple also highlighted that the foldable will be even more durable. These new details not only create curiosity but also excitement about what Samsung has planned for the new foldables. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's slimness flaunted in a new teaser.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 teaser

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July, and the company has already started to tease the product. Samsung has teased a new 9-second video showcasing the slimness of the foldable, which is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company says that it has reached a new milestone with the upcoming Galaxy Z Series in terms of refining the design. The foldable is not only the thinnest and lightest, but it also claims to ensure durability that is “built to last.” However, it should be noted that Samsung did not highlight any other specifics of the devices or the model name, but it says, “The Ultra experience is ready to unfold.”

While the information surrounding the foldables is slim, rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could pack industry-first technologies. Additionally, Samsung is also tipped to introduce a new hinge mechanism that not only reduces the crease visibility but also makes the smartphone more durable. Well, after witnessing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it will not come as a surprise that foldable could be with an ultra-slim design while also maintaining a durable build.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What we expect

Alongside design and build, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to get a performance upgrade with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone may also run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16, which comes 6 months early. Samsung is also reported to include an upgraded 200MP main camera, enhancing the photography experience. Therefore, we may have to wait for the official release to know what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has in store for users.