Most Apple Watch users miss these 7 useful features that can save time every single day

Apple Watch is packed with features that go far beyond fitness tracking and notifications. While most users rely on it for checking messages, recording workouts, or monitoring heart rate, several practical tools remain tucked away inside menus that many people rarely visit.

These 7 hidden Apple Watch features can help with photos, music, safety and everyday tasks (Apple )

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These lesser-known features can help with communication, photography, accessibility, music discovery, and even personal safety. Most of them are already available on supported Apple Watch models and only need a quick setup before they are ready to use.

Here are seven hidden Apple Watch features that are worth exploring. While these features are not new, they often remain overlooked because they are hidden inside menus or optional settings.

1. Turn your Apple Watch into a walkie-talkie

The Walkie-Talkie app offers a simple way to have quick voice conversations without placing a phone call. Users can send instant push-to-talk messages to another Apple Watch owner once the invitation is accepted.

The feature works over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, making it useful for brief conversations with family or friends. If it is missing from the watch, it can usually be enabled through the Accessibility settings.

2. Silence notifications without pressing a button

Apple includes gesture-based controls that make handling alerts much easier.

One of them is Cover to Mute. Placing your palm over the watch display for a few seconds silences incoming calls or notifications, with a vibration confirming the action.

Compatible Apple Watch models also support Wrist Flick, a gesture that dismisses notifications with a quick movement of the wrist. It is a convenient option when your hands are occupied or you do not want to touch the display.

3. Capture iPhone photos from a distance

Apple Watch can double as a wireless camera remote for your iPhone. Opening the Camera Remote app lets users preview the camera viewfinder directly on the watch before taking a picture.

On supported models, the Double Tap gesture can trigger the shutter without touching the iPhone. It is especially useful for group photos, travel shots, or situations where the phone is mounted on a tripod.

4. Operate nearby Apple devices from your wrist

Another overlooked capability allows Apple Watch to control other Apple devices nearby.

Once enabled through the Accessibility Shortcuts menu in the Watch app, users can activate the feature with a triple press of the Digital Crown. From there, they can navigate through apps, launch the camera, adjust settings, and perform several actions on a paired iPhone.

The shortcut is available when other accessibility gesture controls are disabled.

5. Receive alerts for important sounds around you

Apple's Sound Recognition feature is designed to notify users when specific sounds are detected nearby.

Although it is configured on the paired iPhone under Accessibility settings, notifications appear on the Apple Watch. The system can identify sounds such as smoke alarms, doorbells, crying babies, barking dogs, running water, car horns, and several household appliances.

Users can also switch on Name Recognition, which sends an alert when someone nearby says their name.

6. Identify songs instantly

Apple integrated Shazam technology into its ecosystem after acquiring the music recognition service, allowing Apple Watch users to identify songs without installing another application.

A single tap starts listening to nearby audio and displays the song title within seconds. Users who access the feature regularly can pin Music Recognition to Smart Stack for quicker access instead of searching through apps every time.

7. Use the built-in flashlight in low light

Apple Watch may not include a dedicated LED flashlight, but it does offer a display-based flashlight that can come in handy.

The feature is available through the Control Center and provides three lighting modes. Users can choose a bright white screen for visibility, a flashing white light to attract attention, or a solid red light that is easier on the eyes at night.

Brightness can also be reduced with a tap, making it useful while moving around in dark rooms or looking for small items without disturbing others.

Apple Watches that are worth considering

Built for outdoor adventures and demanding workouts, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 combines a rugged titanium body with advanced fitness and safety features. It also supports several hidden Apple Watch features, including Walkie-Talkie, Camera Remote with Double Tap, Music Recognition, Sound Recognition alerts, and Control Nearby Devices, making it useful well beyond fitness tracking.

Specifications Display 49mm Always-On Retina display with sapphire crystal Build Black titanium case with Black Alpine Loop (Medium) Battery Life Up to 42 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode) Connectivity GPS + Cellular, Bluetooth Water Resistance 100 metres Reasons to Buy Durable titanium design with long battery life for outdoor use Advanced GPS, safety tools, and hidden productivity features Reasons to Avoid Premium price makes it expensive for casual users Large 49mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists

Why buy this Apple Watch?

If you want Apple's most capable smartwatch with rugged durability, long battery life, advanced fitness tracking, and useful hidden features for everyday convenience, the Ultra 3 is an excellent choice.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is designed for everyday users who want a balance of health tracking, smart features, and connectivity. Along with ECG monitoring and cellular support, it includes hidden features like Walkie-Talkie, Camera Remote, Music Recognition, Sound Recognition, Cover to Mute, and Control Nearby Devices, making it a capable companion throughout the day.

Specifications Display 46mm Always-On Retina display Connectivity GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Storage 64GB Health Features ECG app, Sleep Tracking, Heart Rate Monitoring Charging Up to 80% charge in around 30 minutes Reasons to Buy Bright, larger display with fast charging and cellular connectivity Excellent mix of health tracking and hidden smart features Reasons to Avoid Battery life still requires daily charging Premium pricing compared to many Wear OS smartwatches

Why buy this Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch Series 10 is ideal for users who want reliable health tracking, cellular connectivity, practical hidden features, and a premium smartwatch experience for everyday use.

The Apple Watch Series 10 in its titanium finish offers a premium build in a more compact 42mm size. It combines advanced health tracking with smart features like Walkie-Talkie, Camera Remote, Music Recognition, Sound Recognition, Cover to Mute, and Control Nearby Devices, making it a practical choice for everyday use and fitness.

Specifications Display 42mm Always-On Retina display Build Natural titanium case with Stone Grey Sport Band Connectivity GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Storage 64GB Health Features ECG app, Sleep Tracking, Heart Rate Monitoring, Vitals app Reasons to Buy Lightweight titanium case offers a premium and durable design Compact size with advanced health, fitness, and hidden smart features Reasons to Avoid Higher price than the aluminium Series 10 models Battery life still needs daily charging for most users

Why buy this Apple Watch?

Choose the Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium if you want a lighter premium build, comprehensive health tracking, cellular connectivity, and useful hidden features packed into a comfortable 42mm smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 11 builds on Apple's everyday smartwatch experience with better battery life, detailed sleep tracking, and advanced health monitoring. It also supports useful hidden features like Walkie-Talkie, Camera Remote, Music Recognition, Sound Recognition, Cover to Mute, and Control Nearby Devices, making it useful for both productivity and daily convenience.

Specifications Display 46mm Always-On Retina display Connectivity GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Storage 64GB Health Features ECG, Blood Oxygen, Sleep Score, Vitals app Battery Life Up to 24 hours with fast charging Reasons to Buy Improved battery life with fast charging and comprehensive health tracking Large, bright display with several practical hidden Apple Watch features Reasons to Avoid No cellular connectivity on this model Daily charging is still required with regular use

Why buy this Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a great choice for users who want the latest health features, better battery life, and smart everyday tools without paying extra for cellular connectivity.

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers many of Apple's latest smartwatch features at a more accessible price. It includes cellular connectivity, an Always-On display, sleep tracking, temperature sensing, and hidden features like Walkie-Talkie, Camera Remote, Music Recognition, Sound Recognition, and Cover to Mute, making it a well-rounded everyday smartwatch.

Specifications Display 44mm Always-On Retina display Connectivity GPS + Cellular (5G), Bluetooth Storage 64GB Health Features Temperature Sensing, Sleep Score, Heart Rate Monitoring, Vitals app Battery Life Up to 18 hours with fast charging Reasons to Buy Excellent value with cellular connectivity and practical smart features Supports several hidden Apple Watch tools alongside fitness and health tracking Reasons to Avoid Battery life is shorter than Series 11 and Ultra 3 Lacks premium materials found on higher-end Apple Watch models

Why buy this Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch SE 3 is ideal if you want essential health tracking, cellular connectivity, and Apple's hidden smartwatch features without spending as much as the flagship models.

Top 3 features of the best Apple Watches

Apple Watches Display Connectivity Battery Life Apple Watch Ultra 3 GPS + Cellular (49mm) 49mm Always-On Retina display with sapphire crystal GPS + Cellular, Bluetooth Up to 42 hours (up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode) Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular (46mm Aluminium) 46mm Always-On Retina display GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Fast charging, up to 80% in around 30 minutes Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular (42mm Titanium) 42mm Always-On Retina display GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3 Fast charging, up to 80% in around 30 minutes Apple Watch Series 11 GPS (46mm) 46mm Always-On Retina display GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Up to 24 hours, fast charging (up to 8 hours of use in 15 minutes) Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular (44mm) 44mm Always-On Retina display GPS + Cellular (5G), Bluetooth Up to 18 hours, fast charging (up to 8 hours of use in 15 minutes)

How long does an Apple Watch battery last?

Battery life varies by model and usage. The Apple Watch SE 3 offers up to 18 hours on a single charge, while the Series 11 can last up to 24 hours. If battery life is a priority, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the best option, delivering up to 42 hours of regular use and even longer in Low Power Mode.

Can I use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

No. Apple Watch is designed to work only with iPhones and cannot be paired with Android smartphones. To set up and use one, you'll need a compatible iPhone running a supported version of iOS. If you use an Android device, a Wear OS smartwatch or another platform will be a better fit.

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The Research and Expertise

Our research focused on what actually matters when choosing an Apple Watch. We compared battery life, health and fitness capabilities, display size, build quality, and smart features across the latest lineup. We also examined hidden watchOS features that add value beyond activity tracking, helping you choose a model that suits your lifestyle instead of simply picking the most expensive one.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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