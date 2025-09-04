Moto Edge 60 Neo 5G mobile price in India, specifications and more

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge 60 lineup with a new device that could soon reach the Indian market. A well-known tipster, @gadgetsdata on X, has claimed that the company is preparing to launch the Moto Edge 60 Neo in Europe within days, followed by its entry into India later this month or in early October. The upcoming device is believed to succeed the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, which was introduced in India in August 2024. The Motorola Edge 60 Neo 5G mobile is set to launch in India and global markets soon. (Motorola)

Motorola Edge 60 Neo 5G: Key Specifications (Leaked)

According to the leaked details, the upcoming handset may join the existing Motorola Edge 60 series, which already includes the Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 60 Stylus. If the information is accurate, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo could be announced in Europe before the end of this week and later head to other regions, including India.

The leaks suggest that the Edge 60 Neo will feature an OLED display designed for a compact form factor. It is also expected to house a triple rear camera setup, which may include a primary sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto sensor. However, Motorola has not made any official statement about the device or its specifications, so these details remain unofficial.

The Moto Edge 60 Neo is being compared with its supposed predecessor, the Edge 50 Neo. That model featured a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ support, and adaptive refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The screen offered protection with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and carried an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For photography, the device features a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens, while the front camera carries a 32MP sensor.

If the Moto Edge 60 Neo follows a similar path, it could serve as a refreshed midrange option in Motorola’s expanding lineup. With an expected announcement in Europe within days, Indian buyers may soon see the company officially confirm its launch timeline.