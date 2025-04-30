Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched at 29,999: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, 50MP camera and more

Motorola has launched the Edge 60 Pro in India as part of its expanding Edge series. The device made its global debut alongside the Razr 60 and Razr Ultra foldable smartphones last week. This model succeeds the Edge 50 Pro and brings a host of updates to the table, including improved durability, a better camera setup, and a significant battery upgrade. Let’s take a closer look at its complete specifications and features. Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 29,999. (Motorola)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and Availability in India

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in three color options: Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape, and Shadow. The phone can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Motorola’s official website, with the official sale set to begin on May 7th.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch Super HD quad-curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour reproduction. The device runs on Android 15 OS out of the box. The company is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The device houses a large 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme paired with the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. For photography, the Edge 60 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. It also has a 50MP camera on the front for selfies.

Other Notable Features

In terms of design and build, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor and anti-fingerprint coating for added convenience. The phone is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability, offering IP69-rated dust and water resistance. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio and is equipped with dual stereo speakers for an enhanced sound experience.