Motorola Razr 60 launching in India on May 28: Check features, price and more

Motorola is set to release the Razr 60 foldable smartphone in India next week. Following the recent launch of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in the country, the company is now gearing up to release the standard model, Razr 60, on May 28 at 12 pm IST in the country. Ahead of the launch, Motorola shared key details about the phone’s specifications, available colours, and storage configurations for the Indian market. Let’s have a look at what Motorola has in store for Indian users. The Motorola Razr 60 foldable smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on May 28. (Motorola )

Motorola Razr 60: Colour Options, Configurations and Features

The Motorola Razr 60 will be available in three colour options: Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky. It will come with a single configuration offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is a difference from the global version, which included an additional Parfait Pink colour and offered configurations with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Also read: Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

The device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, the same chipset used in the Razr 60 Ultra. It operates on Android 15 and will receive three major operating system updates and four years of security updates, ensuring ongoing software support. The main display measures 6.96 inches with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 by 2640 pixels and uses pOLED LTPO technology. The secondary cover display measures 3.63 inches with a resolution of 1056 by 1066 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Also read: This airline’s new rule on portable chargers may affect your flight experience

For photography, the Razr 60 includes a 50MP main camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device also features a titanium hinge that is tested to withstand up to 500,000 folds, which contributes to the phone’s durability, claims the company. It carries an IP48 rating to give the device resistance to water and dust.

Furthermore, the device will house a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Also read: Why Restarting Your Router is a Thing of the Past?

Motorola Razr 60: Price in India (Expected)

Motorola has launched the Razr 60 globally alongside the Razr 60 Ultra last month, with the global price starting at $699 (around Rs. 60,000). In India, the Razr 60 is expected to carry a price tag near Rs. 50,000, though the company has not officially confirmed the final price yet.

Moreover, the Motorola Razr 60 will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Motorola India’s official website. Potential buyers can follow the microsite teasers for further updates and detailed specifications before the phone goes on sale.