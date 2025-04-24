Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specs, features, and price compared

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Motorola is all set to launch its new generation foldable, the Razr 60 Ultra, in global markets today. The smartphone is expected to get a significant performance upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, along with new advancements in AI-powered features. While the smartphone’s specifications look promising, will it be able to compete with last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? To know about upgrades and competition between one of the popular foldables, we have curated a detailed specs comparison to know how Motorola has planned to take Samsung’s position in the foldable market. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is launching today, here’s how it compares with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.(Motorola )

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely get very few design changes and may retain a similar profile as its predecessor. However, the company is expected to bring new hinge material for less crease visibility and new material for the smartphone’s build. Based on leaked marketing material and renders, we can expect a wooden finish and leather back design. Despite the upgrade, the Razr 60 Ultra could still offer an IPX8 water resistance rating.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a armour aluminium frame and glass build, making it stronger and more durable with an IP48 water resistance rating. This was one of my favourite compact smartphones due to the premium design and less crease visibility.

Therefore, to compete with Samsung’s popular clamshell phone, Motorola has to up its design game and bring something new and refined.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Display

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature a similar 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch main foldable display. Both displays are expected to offer a 165Hz refresh rate. Talking about display experience, the Motorola is one step away from Samsung when compared with the Razr 50 Ultra due to the bigger cover screen, UI and app accessibility on the small screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display and a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO foldable AMOLED display. The cover screen offers a 60Hz refresh rate, and the main screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays also differ in brightness levels.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Camera

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely feature a similar dual-camera system, providing a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the main screen, it could include a 32MP selfie camera. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also includes a similar dual rear camera that features a 50MP main camera with an ISOCELL GN3 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Therefore, Samsung misses out on telephoto lens capabilities.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Performance and battery

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that will likely be coupled with upgraded 18 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Motorola is also teasing some new AI-powered features, which will likely be introduced during launch. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is an older generation flagship processor. However, during my time with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, I did not face any stutter, and the smartphone performed quite well.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 4275mAh battery that may come with 45W wired charging support. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that comes with 25W charging support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is yet to be released, but considering it's a flagship segment phone, it will be priced higher in India. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was launched at a starting price of Rs.109,999 in India.