MSI unveils Prestige 13 AI+, Raider 16 Max HX and Crosshair gaming laptops at CES 2026

MSI has expanded its laptop range at CES 2026, introducing new models across its Prestige, Raider, Stealth and Crosshair series. The company said the latest lineup reflects changes in design, hardware performance and system features, with a focus on updated processors, revised layouts and support for on-device computing tasks. The announcement brings upgrades for both professional users and gamers, with Intel Core Ultra processors forming the base across the range. MSI has announced new Prestige, Raider, Stealth and Crosshair laptops with Intel Core Ultra SoCs at CES 2026.(MSI)

Prestige Series Gets a New Design and Features

MSI showcased the new Prestige 14 and Prestige 16 laptops with changes to body shape and build. The company said it redesigned the chassis to support easier carrying while keeping system performance intact. The Prestige 14 weighs 1.32kg, while the Prestige 16 weighs 1.59kg. Both models are powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and include Intel Arc graphics options.

Also read: Samsung introduces Galaxy Book 6 series with Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors

MSI claims that the laptops can deliver up to 30 hours of 1080p video playback, supported by an 81Wh battery. The Prestige range also includes Flip models that use a 2-in-1 design with touch displays and stylus input. MSI added features such as a larger Action Touchpad, Windows Hello sign-in and TPM 2.0 security across the series.

The company also introduced the Prestige 13 AI+, which weighs 899 grams. MSI positioned this model for business users, offering Intel Core Ultra processors and security features designed for workplace use.

Also read: 4 Smart home upgrades you can get for less than $50, here’s how

Gaming Laptops Receive Updates

MSI also refreshed its gaming-focused lineup with changes to design and hardware options. The Raider 16 Max HX leads the range and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, along with higher total system power levels. MSI said this model targets users who require increased processing capacity for gaming and other demanding tasks.

The Stealth 16 AI+ follows a thinner design approach while offering support for advanced GPU options and a wider selection of ports. MSI said the aim was to balance form and performance without limiting connectivity.

Also read: Samsung introduces Galaxy Book 6 series with Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors

The Crosshair series also received updates, including Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and RTX 50-series GPUs. MSI revised the port layout to support better desk organisation. The company noted that it improved cooling systems across the gaming lineup after reviewing user feedback.

Availability

MSI said pre-orders for the new Prestige laptops will open on January 6, 2026. Sales are scheduled to begin on January 27, 2026. Other models announced at CES 2026 will reach selected retail markets in phases over the coming months.