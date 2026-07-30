My laundry dried faster indoors after switching to these 4 quiet dehumidifiers

Rainy season is a time for pure chaos in Indian homes. On one hand, the humidity makes the heat unbearable, on the other hand, there's a musty smell in the entire house, which makes breathing uncomfortable. But that's not it. Damp clothes drying indoors often add more moisture and musty smell in the house, which makes living particularly uncomfortable. Many people rely on fans and ACs to speed up the drying process and get rid of the musty odour, but it often proves to be inefficient or ineffective. Thankfully, there is another appliance that's quietly becoming a household essential — a dehumidifier.

These dehumidifiers remove around 30L of water in a day. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

A dehumidifier works by removing excess moisture from the air, which, in turn, creates the ideal environment for clothes to dry more efficiently without relying on heat. So this monsoon, I tested a dozen dehumidifiers to check which one would dry my clothes faster. There are four models that dried my clothes much faster indoors, even on humid monsoon days. The best part? These models worked without filling the room with loud fan noise, making it easy to leave running overnight or while working from home. Beyond helping clothes dry sooner, these dehumidifiers also reduced indoor humidity, kept rooms feeling more comfortable, and helped eliminate that damp odour that often lingers during the rainy season.

In this guide, I have rounded up four quiet dehumidifiers that stand out for their efficient moisture removal, low noise levels, energy efficiency, and features.

Best dehumidifiers to buy in India

This dehumidifier comes with SHARP's Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which helps reduce mould spores, bacteria and unpleasant odours while removing excess moisture from the air. It gets a dedicated Laundry Mode that accelerates indoor clothes drying, making it an excellent choice for apartments. It also gets humidity and temperature sensors automatically optimise performance, while the quiet operation, automatic shut-off and continuous drainage support make everyday use convenient and hassle-free.

Specifications Wattage 245W Tank Capacity 2.5L Filters Dust filter with Plasmacluster ion purification Coverage Area Up to 250 sq ft Special Features 10L/day dehumidification, Laundry Mode, Humidity & Temperature Sensors, Continuous Drainage, Automatic Shut-off, Sleep Mode Reasons to Buy Effective Value for money Good quality Reasons to Avoid Average noise level Average odour control

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dehumidifier works fantastically and consider it a masterpiece, appreciating its ease of use and value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This dehumidifier comes with an intuitive LED touch control panel that clearly displays the current humidity level and operating mode, which makes daily operation easier. It is equipped with a high-efficiency compressor, which removes up to 16L of moisture per day. It also features a dedicated Laundry Dry mode that helps clothes dry faster indoors. Additional features include Wi-Fi smart control, automatic humidity regulation, continuous drainage support, auto defrost, timer and quiet operation.

Specifications Wattage 245W Tank Capacity 2.5L Filters Washable Air Filter Coverage Area Up to 300 sq ft Special Features 16L/day moisture removal, Smart Wi-Fi App Control, Laundry Dry Mode, Intelligent Humidity Control, Continuous Drainage, Auto Defrost, Timer, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Sleep Mode, LED Touch Display, Low Noise Operation Reasons to Buy Highly effective Good humidity reduction Quiet operation Reasons to Avoid Water tank fills up quickly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dehumidifier effective, particularly in intense humid conditions, and appreciate its compact size with a large 2.5L tank. They praise its performance, noting it brings down humidity drastically and provides ample relief from discomfort.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance and ease of use.

This dehumidifier comes with a front-mounted LED display and soft-touch control panel that provides quick access to humidity settings, timer functions and operating modes while displaying the current room humidity. It is designed for medium to large rooms and it removes up to 30 litres of moisture per day, making it particularly effective for drying clothes indoors, preventing mold growth and reducing musty odours. Additionally, it gets continuous drainage support, automatic humidity control and auto shut-off features.

Specifications Wattage 420W Tank Capacity 6.5L Filters Washable Air Filter Coverage Area Up to 400 sq ft Special Features 30L/day Dehumidification, Automatic Humidity Control, Continuous Drainage Option, Digital LED Display, 24-hour Timer, Auto Shut-off, Auto Defrost, Washable Filter, Caster Wheels, Quiet Compressor Operation Reasons to Buy Highly effective Good humidity reduction Quiet operation Dries clothes fast Reasons to Avoid Slightly heavy High noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this dehumidifier for its strong moisture removal performance, particularly in humid cities and during the rainy season. Many customers mention that it noticeably speeds up indoor laundry drying and keeps rooms free from damp smells and condensation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance and effectiveness.

This dehumidifier comes with a front-mounted digital LED display and touch controls that clearly show the current humidity level, operating mode and timer settings for hassle-free operation. It comes with a 20L/day moisture removal capacity, Wi-Fi smart control, automatic humidity sensing and continuous drainage support, that effectively tackle dampness, prevent mold growth and create the ideal environment for faster indoor laundry drying.

Specifications Wattage 265W Tank Capacity 6.5L Filters Washable Air Filter Coverage Area Up to 450 sq ft Special Features 20L/day Dehumidification, Smart Wi-Fi App Control, Intelligent Humidity Control, Continuous Drainage, Laundry Dry Mode, Auto Defrost, 24-hour Timer, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, Digital LED Display Reasons to Buy Highly effective Good humidity reduction Dries clothes fast Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this dehumidifier for its powerful moisture extraction, especially during humid weather and the rainy season. Many users mention that it significantly reduces dampness, prevents mold formation and helps clothes dry much faster indoors.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance and effectiveness.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested dozens of dehumidifiers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of dehumidifiers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, suction technology and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a dehumidifiers in India Can a dehumidifier dry clothes faster indoors? Yes. By lowering humidity in the room, a dehumidifier helps moisture evaporate from clothes more quickly.

What's the difference between a compressor and a desiccant dehumidifier? Compressor dehumidifiers work best in warm, humid climates like most parts of India and are generally more energy-efficient. Desiccant models perform better in cooler temperatures but typically consume more electricity.

How much electricity does a dehumidifier consume? Most residential dehumidifiers consume between 200W and 450W, depending on their capacity.

Can I leave a dehumidifier running overnight? Yes. Most modern dehumidifiers are designed for continuous operation and include safety features like automatic shut-off when the water tank is full.

Does a dehumidifier cool the room like an air conditioner? No. A dehumidifier removes moisture from the air but doesn't actively cool the room. However, lower humidity can make the room feel more comfortable, especially during hot and humid weather.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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