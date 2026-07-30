My laundry dried faster indoors after switching to these 4 quiet dehumidifiers

Rainy season is a time for pure chaos in Indian homes. On one hand, the humidity makes the heat unbearable, on the other hand, there's a musty smell in the entire house, which makes breathing uncomfortable. But that's not it. Damp clothes drying indoors often add more moisture and musty smell in the house, which makes living particularly uncomfortable. Many people rely on fans and ACs to speed up the drying process and get rid of the musty odour, but it often proves to be inefficient or ineffective. Thankfully, there is another appliance that's quietly becoming a household essential — a dehumidifier.
A dehumidifier works by removing excess moisture from the air, which, in turn, creates the ideal environment for clothes to dry more efficiently without relying on heat. So this monsoon, I tested a dozen dehumidifiers to check which one would dry my clothes faster. There are four models that dried my clothes much faster indoors, even on humid monsoon days. The best part? These models worked without filling the room with loud fan noise, making it easy to leave running overnight or while working from home. Beyond helping clothes dry sooner, these dehumidifiers also reduced indoor humidity, kept rooms feeling more comfortable, and helped eliminate that damp odour that often lingers during the rainy season.
In this guide, I have rounded up four quiet dehumidifiers that stand out for their efficient moisture removal, low noise levels, energy efficiency, and features.
Best dehumidifiers to buy in India
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This dehumidifier comes with SHARP's Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which helps reduce mould spores, bacteria and unpleasant odours while removing excess moisture from the air. It gets a dedicated Laundry Mode that accelerates indoor clothes drying, making it an excellent choice for apartments. It also gets humidity and temperature sensors automatically optimise performance, while the quiet operation, automatic shut-off and continuous drainage support make everyday use convenient and hassle-free.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Effective
Value for money
Good quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average noise level
Average odour control
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the dehumidifier works fantastically and consider it a masterpiece, appreciating its ease of use and value for money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance.
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This dehumidifier comes with an intuitive LED touch control panel that clearly displays the current humidity level and operating mode, which makes daily operation easier. It is equipped with a high-efficiency compressor, which removes up to 16L of moisture per day. It also features a dedicated Laundry Dry mode that helps clothes dry faster indoors. Additional features include Wi-Fi smart control, automatic humidity regulation, continuous drainage support, auto defrost, timer and quiet operation.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Good humidity reduction
Quiet operation
Reasons to Avoid
Water tank fills up quickly
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the dehumidifier effective, particularly in intense humid conditions, and appreciate its compact size with a large 2.5L tank. They praise its performance, noting it brings down humidity drastically and provides ample relief from discomfort.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance and ease of use.
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This dehumidifier comes with a front-mounted LED display and soft-touch control panel that provides quick access to humidity settings, timer functions and operating modes while displaying the current room humidity. It is designed for medium to large rooms and it removes up to 30 litres of moisture per day, making it particularly effective for drying clothes indoors, preventing mold growth and reducing musty odours. Additionally, it gets continuous drainage support, automatic humidity control and auto shut-off features.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Good humidity reduction
Quiet operation
Dries clothes fast
Reasons to Avoid
Slightly heavy
High noise level
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this dehumidifier for its strong moisture removal performance, particularly in humid cities and during the rainy season. Many customers mention that it noticeably speeds up indoor laundry drying and keeps rooms free from damp smells and condensation.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance and effectiveness.
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This dehumidifier comes with a front-mounted digital LED display and touch controls that clearly show the current humidity level, operating mode and timer settings for hassle-free operation. It comes with a 20L/day moisture removal capacity, Wi-Fi smart control, automatic humidity sensing and continuous drainage support, that effectively tackle dampness, prevent mold growth and create the ideal environment for faster indoor laundry drying.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Good humidity reduction
Dries clothes fast
Reasons to Avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this dehumidifier for its powerful moisture extraction, especially during humid weather and the rainy season. Many users mention that it significantly reduces dampness, prevents mold formation and helps clothes dry much faster indoors.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its performance and effectiveness.
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The Research
I’ve used and tested dozens of dehumidifiers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of dehumidifiers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, suction technology and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
- Can a dehumidifier dry clothes faster indoors?
Yes. By lowering humidity in the room, a dehumidifier helps moisture evaporate from clothes more quickly.
- What's the difference between a compressor and a desiccant dehumidifier?
Compressor dehumidifiers work best in warm, humid climates like most parts of India and are generally more energy-efficient. Desiccant models perform better in cooler temperatures but typically consume more electricity.
- How much electricity does a dehumidifier consume?
Most residential dehumidifiers consume between 200W and 450W, depending on their capacity.
- Can I leave a dehumidifier running overnight?
Yes. Most modern dehumidifiers are designed for continuous operation and include safety features like automatic shut-off when the water tank is full.
- Does a dehumidifier cool the room like an air conditioner?
No. A dehumidifier removes moisture from the air but doesn't actively cool the room. However, lower humidity can make the room feel more comfortable, especially during hot and humid weather.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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