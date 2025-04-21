New AI startup aims to replace human labour jobs – Social media in panic mode

You may have seen experts talking about how AI could replace human jobs with robots and smart software. Some people are also worried it might lead to a human crisis. This is one of the grey zones of AI, something that hasn’t been clearly explained yet. Mechanize is a new startup by AI researcher Tamay Besiroglu.(Pixabay)

Some believe jobs will simply change, while others think AI will take over and people will lose their work. Now, an AI researcher named Tamay Besiroglu has started a new company called Mechanize. This company builds digital work environments, tests, and training data to help fully automate all kinds of work. These might sound like big ideas, but it just means they are making systems that can do labour jobs by themselves. The company has shared how it plans to do this. And as expected, many people are upset.

Also Read: VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register

What The Company Aims To Do

As per Mechanize, the company is a “startup focused on developing virtual work environments, benchmarks, and training data that will enable the full automation of the economy.” And to achieve this, it wants to create “simulated environments and evaluations” that will “capture the full scope of what people do at their jobs.” “This includes using a computer, completing long-horizon tasks that lack clear criteria for success, coordinating with others, and reprioritizing in the face of obstacles and interruptions.”

Mechanize states that the majority of value AI will bring to humanity at large will come from one area: automating ordinary labour tasks, and “not geniuses sitting in data centres.” It argues that current AI models have several shortcomings that prevent this value from reaching people.

These AI models, according to the company, are unreliable, lack robust long-context capabilities, struggle with agency and multi-modality, and cannot execute long-term plans without going off track.

This is the gap the company aims to bridge. It wants to work on producing the data and evaluations necessary for automating work. However, it is not exactly clear how it intends to achieve this. However, the company does say that their digital environments will act as “simulations of real-world work,” which will allow AI agents to learn real-world abilities.

Also Read: PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

Company Says This Will Bring Abundance For The World

The company claims there is. It provides figures, stating that workers in the United States are paid around $18 trillion per year. Globally, the number is three times higher, around $60 trillion annually. The company argues that explosive economic growth could occur when this labour is automated. It claims this would generate abundance, improve standards of living, and introduce new goods and services, some of which, according to the company, we cannot even imagine today.

Well, these are just claims. It remains to be seen what the real-world implications are and how people eventually receive this. But what we can say for now is that people are not responding kindly to it, especially on X.

How People Reacted

“Just because you can do something, it doesn't mean you should. i don't think this will be good for humanity,” a user who goes by the name Lewis Bowes said on X.

Another user, Adam Scholl, said, “This seems to me like one of the most harmful possible aims to pursue. Presumably it doesn't seem like that to you? Are you unworried about x-risk, or expect even differentially faster capabilities progress on the current margin to help, or think that's the wrong frame, or...?”

On the contrary, some users also had positive things to say. “I'm seeing criticism of this from 'more people doing capabilities' perspective. But I disagree. I really want to see stronger pushes towards more specialised AI rather than general superintelligence, b/c I think latter likely to be v dangerous. seems like step in right direction,” user Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh said.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16e LATEST price, specs and all details