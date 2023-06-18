Nike and Fortnite team up for an unforgettable collaboration, tweet suggests

Nike and Fortnite fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling collaboration between the two iconic brands. Epic partnership sparks excitement among fans. (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite, the immensely popular battle royal by Epic Games, has become a household name in recent years, captivating a massive global audience. With a track record of several successful collaborations with renowned franchises and companies, Epic continues to push the boundaries of creative partnerships.

The latest surprise collaboration was unveiled at the beginning of the recent Fortnite WILDS season, as Fortnite joined forces with Transformers to introduce Optimus Prime as the level 100 skin in the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. This partnership follows a trend of featuring highly sought-after collaborative skins as the ultimate reward.

The level 100 skin is consistently the most coveted item in the Battle Pass, making these collaborations particularly exciting for players.

Recently, Nike hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Fortnite through a tweet on its official account.

While details are scarce, a 25-second video teaser suggests that the event will involve the use of Unreal Engine, indicating the possibility of a Nike-themed Creative Island within Fortnite.

Drawing parallels to previous collaborations like the Fortnite NBA Creative Hub Challenge and NBA All-Star Hub Challenge, fans are left to speculate on the nature of this collaboration. The tweet also mentions an upcoming Sneakerhunt scheduled for June 20, which aligns with the concept of utilizing the Unreal Editor for the Fortnite program and promoting its capabilities.

The extent of Nike-themed cosmetic items available to players remains uncertain. Fortnite collaborations have varied in their offerings, sometimes providing XP rewards for completing quests rather than introducing major cosmetic items to the in-game shop. However, it is plausible that players will have the opportunity to acquire exclusive Nike-themed emoticons or sprays, adding a touch of Nike's iconic style to their Fortnite experience.

The Fortnite Nike event is set to kick off on Tuesday, coinciding with the release of the v25.10 update. As the first significant update since the start of Chapter 4 Season 3, players can anticipate a substantial amount of new content.

In response to player feedback, the update will introduce Shockwave Grenades to address the season's limited mobility options.

ALSO READ| CD Projekt Red unveils exciting Witcher-themed items in upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

While specific details about the update remain undisclosed, the community eagerly awaits further announcements about the additions and enhancements it will bring.

As Nike and Fortnite join forces, fans are buzzing with anticipation. The collaboration promises to be another memorable milestone for Fortnite, leveraging Nike's brand power and Fortnite's innovative platform to create a unique and exciting experience for players.