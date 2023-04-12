Nintendo announced their Live 2023 event and what to expect, details inside

On Tuesday Nintendo Entertainment announced they will be doing Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, United States for the first time in September. Image Credit: Nintendo Entertainment.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nintendo revealed that they are hosting this event in Seattle where gamers can try out demos of current and forthcoming Nintendo titles, participate in various tournaments, click photos with their favorite characters along with live performance and more.

Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America stated, “Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience.” He added, “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

Back in 2019 Nintendo Live started their journey in Japan, but due to Covid-19 Pandemic they had to cancel the event for a couple of years. However, Nintendo again hosted the event at the Tokyo Big Site in Odaiba on last October. This event featured live concerts of K.K. Slider and Deep Cut.

With Nintendo's recent successes including Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood and its big screen appearance with The Super Mario Bros. Movie in collaboration with Illumination. The animated title already set a record as a big opening weekend with grossing an estimated $368 million globally and U.S box office solo contribution is $195 million. This record surpassed Disney’s all-time favorite Frozen 2. The movie stars Chris Pratts as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser.

Previously Nintendo was planning to go to E3 this year, but pulled out over release schedule concerns before the E3 ultimately canceled entirely due to major companies pulling out from the event.