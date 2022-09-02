Home / Technology / No Google Hangouts from November 2: Steps to download conversation history

No Google Hangouts from November 2: Steps to download conversation history

technology
Published on Sep 02, 2022 01:34 PM IST

Users should download the data before January 1, 2023, when all of the data on Hangouts will get deleted.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Earlier this year, Google announced it will close its Hangouts platform, and make Google Chat its default chat application. While some users may have already shifted to Chat, the tech giant has said that those who are yet to migrate should do so by November 1. Till the said date, Hangouts will be available only on the web, but, starting November 2, users will be automatically redirected to Chat.

As part of the migration, some conversations or portions of conversations will not transfer from Hangouts to Chat on their own, Google said. Therefore, users who wish to keep a copy of their conversations can download it before January 1, 2023, when all of the data on Hangouts will get deleted, the company explained.

Here's how users can download their Hangouts data:

(1.) Go to Google Takeout. Once there, sign in with the Google Account you use for Hangouts.

(2.) Among the applications that you see, select Hangouts and deselect the rest.

(3.) Now, click on ‘Next Step’. Then, in the Delivery method, choose how often you want to download the copy (Google recommends one-time download).

(4.) Choose the file type and click ‘Export’.

(5.) You will get a message that a copy of the data is being created, followed by one upon completion of the process. Now, you can download the file.

For more details, click on this link.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

