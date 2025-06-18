No one’s safe- Amazon CEO gives a big 'AI warning’ to all employees

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has delivered a clear and uncompromising message to employees across the company — learn how to work with generative AI, or risk being replaced by it. Many current roles could become redundant as Amazon ramps up its deployment of AI tools across departments. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)(REUTERS)

In a sharply worded post for employees, Jassy laid out Amazon’s aggressive push into generative AI and agent-based systems. He called it the “most transformative technology since the internet” and made it abundantly clear that the wave of automation it’s enabling will reshape teams, job functions, and the very structure of the company in the years ahead.

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Jassy wrote.

He added, “Educate yourself, attend workshops and take trainings… Those who embrace this change will be well-positioned to help us reinvent the company.”

While optimistic about what AI can unlock, Jassy didn’t shy away from the uncomfortable reality: many current roles could become redundant as Amazon ramps up its deployment of AI tools across departments.

Amazon is going all in on AI

The memo outlines how AI is already deeply embedded in nearly every corner of Amazon’s operations. And Jassy made it clear — this isn’t an early experiment. It’s already working, and the pace is only accelerating.

Alexa+: The next-gen voice assistant doesn’t just respond — it takes meaningful action on behalf of users.

AI Shopping Assistant: Tens of millions of customers now rely on AI to make more informed purchase decisions.

Product Discovery Tools: Features like Lens, Recommended Size, and “Buy for Me” are powered by generative AI.

Seller Support: Nearly 500,000 Amazon selling partners are using AI tools to create better listings and grow faster.

Advertising: Over 50,000 advertisers used Amazon’s AI-powered ad tools in Q1 alone.

AWS Services: With innovations like Trainium2 chips, Bedrock, SageMaker, and Amazon’s own foundation model Nova, builders can now launch and scale AI applications with ease.

Internal Ops: From inventory and forecasting to fulfilment robots and customer service bots, AI is already driving efficiency and reducing costs.

Amazon plans to make it much easier to build and deploy AI agents across every business unit — from retail and logistics to cloud and advertising. These agents, Jassy says, will become “teammates” capable of handling tasks, providing insights, and unlocking faster innovation at scale.

But with that comes change.

“As we go through this transformation together… use and experiment with AI whenever you can,” Jassy urged. “Those who help us build and improve our AI capabilities… will be well-positioned to have high impact," he added.